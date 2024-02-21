Naperville Little League Baseball hits a home run for boys and girls

Naperville Little League Baseball provides every child the chance to be a team member and develop both skills on and off the field of play. Since 1952, the organization has been committed to the goal of providing an outlet of healthful baseball activity and training under good leadership in an atmosphere of wholesome community participation.

The programs offered are dedicated to helping 1st graders to 8th graders become good and decent citizens. These programs strive to inspire children with an awareness and fondness of community. Their boundaries encompass all the schools in districts 203 and 204, including children in Naperville and parts of Bolingbrook, Lisle and Aurora.

Naperville Little League Baseball and the Chicago White Sox

The Chicago White Sox organization provides jerseys for all players within the program, spanning 37 communities. Jerseys and hats in different colors and styles are provided to players. This allows Naperville Little League to save on uniform costs and be able to pour funds back into the fields.

Registration for Naperville Little League is now open

Boys and girls interested in playing ball can now register, with regular registration running through March 15, 2024. Games will start the second half of April and regular season games will conclude mid-June. For those teams that make the playoffs (Supreme A, Majors A and Junior A divisions) city championship is scheduled for June 29, 2024, pending weather delays.

Participants will hear about team placement approximately mid-April and practices will start around this time. Managers will determine practice days and times.