Naperville native Candace Parker headlines Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2026

Candace Parker is adding one more line to an already legendary résumé this summer: Hall of Famer. The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame unveiled its upcoming Class of 2026, which includes the former Naperville Central star.

Next stop: the Hall of Fame

Parker’s career was as successful as they come. Before retiring in 2024, she led multiple WNBA franchises to championship glory, captured Rookie of the Year honors in 2008, and earned two league MVP awards. At the collegiate level with the University of Tennessee, she secured two national championships, while internationally, she added two Olympic gold medals with Team USA.

Her impact was so profound that Naperville Central High School, the Los Angeles Sparks, and the Chicago Sky retired her iconic No. 3 jersey. Parker was recently nominated for the 2026 Sports Emmy in the Outstanding Sports Personality Studio Analyst category.

One of the Naperville area’s all-time greats

Before her professional dominance, Parker’s high school career at Naperville Central established her as a generational talent. She won the dunk contest at the 2004 McDonald’s All-American Game, led the Redhawks to back-to-back state championships in 2003 and 2004, and swept nearly every major national honor. Her résumé included two USA Today High School Player of the Year awards, two Naismith Prep Player of the Year honors, and two Gatorade National Player of the Year selections.

She was also named the 2004 Gatorade Female Athlete of the Year, earned Illinois Player of the Year honors three times, received four first-team All-State selections, and was recognized as a WBCA All-American, firmly cementing her legacy as one of the greatest high school players the sport has ever seen.

“To say that Candace Parker is well deserving of the honor of being elected to the Hall of Fame is an understatement. She has contributed to basketball at the highest level,” said Parker’s head coach at Naperville Central, Andy Nussbaum. “As a player in women’s basketball, she won two state championships in high school, two national championships in college, and three championships at the professional level. She has contributed significantly as a national basketball commentator for nearly a decade. I said this 22 years ago when she was in high school: Candace Parker is unique. She is one of a kind. There will never be another Candace Parker.”

Parker joins legendary company

Alongside Candace Parker in the class of 2026, an impressive list of basketball stars joins her in the Basketball Hall of Fame, including coaches Mark Few, Mark D’Antoni, and Doc Rivers, players Amar’e Stoudemire, Elena Delle Donne, and Chamique Holdsclaw, referee Joey Crawford, and the 1996 Women’s U.S. National Team.

It is the second straight year that either a former or current Naperville resident was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame. Longtime NBA referee Danny Crawford, father of another Naperville Central standout, Drew Crawford, was part of the Class of 2025.

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame inducts individuals based on one of six categories. The enshrinement ceremonies will take place this August in Springfield, Massachusetts.