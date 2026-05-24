Naperville native Chris Brady makes Team USA World Cup roster

Chicago Fire goalie Chris Brady, who grew up in Naperville, was recently announced as one of three Team USA goalies for the 2026 World Cup roster.

A rising star in goal

Brady will join goalies Matt Freese and Matt Turner on the World Cup roster. The former Naperville North student has been called to the national team camp multiple times, most recently in March, but has never capped.

After making his professional soccer debut in 2022, Brady first made a name for himself as the starter for the Fire in 2023 at the age of 19, and has seen his star continue to rise ever since. In April of 2023, he became the second-youngest goalkeeper in MLS history to record a shutout. He has recorded over 25 career clean sheets for the Fire, including six so far in 2026.

Following the 2025 season, Brady signed a multi-year extension with his hometown club through the year 2030.

A memorable USMNT opportunity

The USMNT will play its final two matches before the World Cup against Senegal on May 31 and Germany on June 6. Managers must submit their 26-man rosters to FIFA by June 1.

The U.S. will kick off the 2026 World Cup on June 12 against Paraguay in Los Angeles.