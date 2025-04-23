Naperville native Nicky Lopez returns to the Chicago Cubs

For the second time this year, Naperville native Nicky Lopez is signing with the Chicago Cubs. After spending the majority of spring training with the Cubs, the veteran infielder signed a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels for $850,000 on the eve of Opening Day. Lopez was released by the Angels earlier this month when infielder Zach Neto returned to the active roster from injury. Now, the two-time gold glove finalist is signing a one-year MLB contract with the Cubs.

Lopez was hitless in just six at bats with the Angels this season.

Cubs in need of third base help

The Cubs recently found themselves in need of infield depth, specifically at the third base position. Rookie Matt Shaw struggled at the plate to start the season and was recently sent down to AAA Iowa. Fellow rookie Gage Workman, who made the initial roster out of spring training, was released after experiencing trouble at the plate, while committing several costly errors while playing third base in recent games.

Lopez, 29, is entering his seventh season in the MLB after making his debut back in 2019 with the Kansas City Royals. The former Naperville Central star has played every infield position as well as several innings in the outfield over his career.

At the plate with the White Sox last season, Lopez hit .241 with one home run, 12 doubles, and 21 RBI in 445 plate appearances.

A second stint in Chicago for the Naperville native

After spending the 2024 season with the Chicago White Sox, the Naperville native signed a minor league deal with the Cubs in early February. Lopez was informed he would not make the Opening Day roster as the Cubs traveled to Japan to face the Los Angeles Dodgers and was granted his release in mid-March.

In addition to the Royals and White Sox, Lopez spent the second half of the 2023 season with the Atlanta Braves before being traded to the Sox last offseason.