Naperville native Sarah Adam brings home the Paralympics silver medal in Wheelchair Rugby

Wheelchair rugby player and Naperville native Sarah Adam continued to make history at the 2024 Paris Paralympics. After becoming the first woman to play for Team USA in wheelchair rugby, the Naperville North graduate helped the U.S. earn the silver medal.

A historic run for Sarah Adam with Team USA

Team USA got off to a strong start in the games with a victory over Canada by a 51-48 score. Adam became the first American woman to score in wheelchair rugby in the Paralympic games, racking up six tries in the win.

In the team’s second game, a 45-42 loss to Japan, Adam was second on the team in scoring with nine tries. The U.S. finished the preliminary round play with a 57-47 victory over Germany, with Adam scoring 13, helping the team advance to the semi finals.

In the semi final matchup against Great Britain, Adam once again scored 13 to help Team USA avenge the 2021 gold medal game loss to Great Britain. The U.S. advanced with a 50-43 victory, giving the team a chance to compete for the gold medal against Japan on September 2nd.

“It’s a good feeling coming into the fourth quarter ahead, but we know that games can turn around on a dime, “said Sarah Adam. “We knew we were going to stick to USA ball, run that clock, keep scoring, nothing really changed, you have to play all four quarters.”

Japan outlasts the U.S. to win gold

Team USA met with Japan in the gold medal match after Japan slipped past Australia 52-51 to earn a spot in the finals. After a back and forth first half, Japan was able to pull away in the third and fourth quarters, eventually defeating the U.S. by the score of 48-41. It’s the first ever gold medal in wheelchair rugby for Japan, while the United States takes silver for the third consecutive Paralympics.

Adam and teammate Sam Aoki paced Team USA with 14 tries each. One of the key differences in the game was U.S. turning the ball over nine times compared to just two for Japan.

Despite coming up just short of the Paris Paralympics gold medal, Adam and her teammates can hold their heads high with silver medals around their necks. The journey for Sarah Adam from Naperville prep athlete to wheelchair rugby Paralympics standout will continue to inspire female athletes of all abilities looking to chase their drams.

“It is a really exciting time for women in sports, “said Adam. “It is great to see us getting the recognition we’ve always deserved. I am so glad that fans will have the opportunity to fall in love with our stories and our sports and to get to do all this alongside this amazing team is truly an honor. I have worked hard to become an elite athlete and am proud to be part of this team.”