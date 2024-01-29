Naperville native Todd Channell inducted into the Illinois Hockey Hall of Fame

On January 29th, 2024 Naperville native Todd Channell was inducted into the Illinois Hockey Hall of Fame class of 2023 alongside nine other luminaries. Channell was selected as part of the player category in the 19th class of inductees in the Illinois Hockey Hall of Fame.

A Naperville North standout

While discovering a love for the game at an early age, Channell developed into a star on the ice at Naperville North High School as well as on the baseball diamond. He was an All-State hockey star for the Huskies club team as well as an All-DuPage Valley Conference baseball player.

Despite his accolades, he had to prove his worth at Culver Academy in Indiana before joining the Miami of Ohio hockey team as a walk-on, before earning an athletic scholarship following his first semester. By the end of his collegiate career, Channell had broken the program record for games played and was a top-five all time goal scorer.

A shot at the NHL

Following his graduation in 1986, the former Huskie became the first player from Naperville to earn an NHL contract after being signed by the Hartford Whalers. While never having the opportunity to play in an NHL regular season game, he did spend three seasons competing in the Hartford minor league affiliates and playing in pre-season contests.

After turning down a chance to keep playing overseas, Todd Channell hung up his skates and returned home to Naperville where he started a career in the family business at Sound Incorporated. He and his wife Kim have been married for over 30 years and have four children, Haley, Cole, Grace and Turner.