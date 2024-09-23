Naperville North grad Bo Richter makes NFL debut with the Minnesota Vikings

Former Naperville North football and lacrosse star Bo Richter made his NFL debut for the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 22nd. The linebacker was elevated from the practice squad before the team’s week three game against the Houston Texans.

Richter becomes the 7th former Huskie to play in the NFL

Richter recorded two solo tackles in the Vikings 34-7 victory over the Texans as Minnesota improved to 3-0 on the season. Richter was an undrafted free agent from the Air Force Academy, who impressed throughout the training camp and preseason with the Vikings. He was cut from the initial 53 man roster, before being signed to the practice squad prior to the start of the regular season.

Other Naperville native NFL stars in action

There are several other NFL players and coaches with Naperville ties in action this season.

Former Metea Valley and Naperville Central star receiver, Jayden Reed is in his second season with the Green Bay Packers. Reed broke the Green Bay rookie receptions record last year. He currently leads the team in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns after the first three games of the 2024 season.

Neuqua Valley grad Jon Rhattigan is in his fourth NFL season after spending his collegiate career at Army. Following three seasons as a special teams standout with the Seattle Seahawks, Rhattigan plays special teams and linebacker for the Carolina Panthers this fall.

Naperville Central alum Sean Payton is in his second season as head coach of the Denver Broncos. Payton, a Super Bowl winning coach with the New Orleans Saints, won his first game of the season against Tampa Bay on Sunday.