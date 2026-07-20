Naperville summer water polo tradition continues from players to coaches

John Riordan has been part of his neighborhood water polo and swim team for most of his life.

“The Saybrook Sharks are like a family to me. Ever since I started on the swim team at least when I was six, and I’ve progressed through that all the way until now,” said Saybrook Sharks coach John Riordan.

So has his friend, Caden Tose.

“I used to come to Saybrook every day, stay there for 12 hours. I made a ton of friends there. I learned my passion. Swimming, water polo, saber. Just been a part of my family ever since,” said Saybrook Sharks coach Caden Tose.

The two have now become part of a long-time tradition, in which players become coaches, teaching younger kids in their neighborhood club the game of water polo.

“It’s definitely the highlight of my day going to practice, seeing everyone get better. They really have a love for the game, and that’s something that you can’t really teach, just like a passion. Every time you see that, it’s something that makes you want to come back and to get up early and coach,” said Riordan.

A tradition of hard work and fun in the water

All that hard work pays off at the Naperville Summer Suburban Water Polo tournament, an annual event where eight-through 14-year-olds in neighborhood water polo clubs across the city match up in three different competitions: 11 and 14U co-ed, and 14U girls. It’s something players look forward to each summer.

“It’s very exciting. Every moment of it matters. And it’s so fun to do every single year. I have a lot of fun,” said 14U player Zach Harrison.

“I’ve been doing this league since I was eight and I’ve been doing club since I was nine. It’s amazing how much you can see with the growth of everyone throughout the years, and it’s just been amazing,” said 14U girls player Madeline Doyle.

“This team in this league has been so fun, and it’s helped me grow so much more love for the sport of water polo,” said 14U girls player Jenna Plackett.

A big year for the Saybrook Sharks

The coaches love it too, both the action of the game and the personal transformations they see across the years of the tournament.

“Watching these kids progress and seeing the growth that comes along as wonderful players, but also as pure people. Most of these kids are coming in at seven years old, and they’re coming all the way to 14. It’s just, like, a great way to spend my time and I love doing it,” said Caden.

This year the coaching tips of the two paid off, with the Sharks taking home two out of three titles: the 11U co-ed topping Huntington Estates, and the 14U Co-ed team holding off Cress Creek.

“We’ve been through the highs and the lows; we’ve lost some championships and came in second, and of course it’s been hard, but we’ve always got back up and rallied, and now we’re here winning first place,” said 14U Sharks player Daniel Papa.

Players moving on to their next chapter

But Saybrook’s streak was snapped on the girls’ side…in the 14U championship, as the Flying Dolphin Birds, a combined team of Farmstead, Maplebrook Two, and Naper Carriage Hill, took care of business. The win capped off a treasured season for Jenna Plackett and Madeline Doyle, as this was their final year competing in the league as players.

“It’s amazing; we’re going into high school now. I think this was just a great way to end this, and I am so grateful to be standing here right now and to wear this medal,” said Doyle.

“I met so many of my best friends here, like Madeline and all my teammates, and it’s been such a good experience,” said Plackett.

An experience that will continue for years to come for Naperville youth, getting that first chance to get their feet wet in a league that builds skills…and leaders, like coaches Riordan and Tsao.

“They make our practices super hard, yet super engaging and fun at the same time. And it really just drives us to be the best that we can be,” said Papa.

“Our coaches are amazing, and I can’t wait to be a coach next year,” said Harrison.

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