Naperville’s Greg Fyksen completes YMCA 100 Mile Swim Club Challenge in 94 days

“I won’t be going to the Olympics,” said swimmer Greg Fyksen with a laugh.

Greg Fyksen might not be representing the U.S. at the 2028 L.A. Olympics, but he’s the first and only swimmer to accomplish the challenge offered by the Naperville Fry Family YMCA (Y). The Y started the 100 Mile Swim Club in January, asking participants to swim 100 miles before December 31st. Fyksen decided to raise the bar.

“I don’t know why because I’m not a competitive swimmer, but I decided, well, ‘I’d like to do this,’” said Fyksen. “I said ‘100 miles over nine months, that’s not very much.’ So I said totally on my own, ‘I’ll do 100 miles in 100 days’ — and I beat that.”

In fact, he crushed it. Fyksen logged his 100th mile after just 94 days in the pool, earning a YMCA swag bag and plenty of admiration.

Not every day was easy. But it was all about building a routine and discipline.

“I carved out a time that I knew it was going to be pretty empty, and just trying to make that time every day,” Fyksen added. “It worked out pretty well, and it put some discipline on it.”

He even planned ahead, banking extra miles early in case life or a sick day got in the way.

“The first two days I swam four miles, so I had two days in the bank,” said Fyksen. “If something comes up, if I’m feeling lazy, or I get sick, I have some in the bank… I didn’t have to panic about falling behind.”

It’s not the first time Fyksen’s taken on an ambitious swim. In 2020, when the Chicago to Mackinac sailboat race was canceled due to COVID, he found a way to test his endurance in the pool.

“I woke up one morning and said, well, if I can’t sail 333 miles, I’m going to swim 333 miles. I went just about every day, and swam 333 miles in 180 days.”

Fyksen has sailed in over 25 Mackinac Island races, with his sailboat winning boat of the year many times.

His love for water goes back to his childhood in Wisconsin and some rowdy days on the lake.

“We’d go camping up in Wisconsin, all the kids would have battles on a raft to see who’s king of the hill,” said Fyksen. “All day long, defending or trying to steal the raft. That’s how I learned to swim.”

But it’s not just about the miles or the finish line. For Fyksen, swimming is where he can find peace, and maybe take a little nap!

“I tell people, swimming is not exercise, swimming is relaxation. I was swimming one day, just swimming along, and all of a sudden, I was so relaxed, I fell asleep. I woke up and went, ‘whoa, that’s something I’ve never done before.’”

Fyksen now sets his eyes on another swim. He’s already dreaming up his next big challenge — maybe swimming the distance of the English Channel right here in the pool.

He offers this advice to those looking to set and accomplish a goal.

“Just make sure you have the routine and stick to it,” said Fyksen. “You’re going to feel good and you’re going to have a real good feeling of accomplishment.”