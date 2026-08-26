Naperville’s Sarah Adam and USA Wheelchair Rugby win gold at World Championships

Naperville native Sarah Adam and her Team USA teammates took home gold at the 2026 World Wheelchair Rugby Championships in Brazil. The U.S. National Team defeated longtime rival Australia 57-51 in the gold medal match on August 23. It’s the first WWR Championship for the United States since 2010.

Team USA avenged a 54-44 loss to Australia earlier in the week in pool play. The U.S. then advanced to the semifinals after a 53-42 victory over France. The team then earned its spot in the championship following a thrilling 50-49 semifinal win over Japan.

“We are thankful for every staff member here and back home who helped us get here. All those little things comprise the big things that helped us get to the top of the podium. And, of course, to the athletes. They were incredible all week, and it has been amazing to watch them be such a tight unit,” said USA head coach Joe Delagrave in a press release.

Sarah Adam plays a key role

Naperville North grad Sarah Adam, who became the first woman named to the US Paralympic Wheelchair Rugby Team in 2024, was once again a co-captain for Team USA. The former Huskie came up big time and time again, including in the final minutes of a one-point victory over Brazil to conclude pool play. With the game tied, Adam delivered a cross-court inbound pass to Travis Baker, who finished in the key to give the U.S. the decisive 57-56 advantage.

The full 2026 U.S. team roster includes:

Sarah Adam (Naperville, Illinois), Chuck Aoki (Minneapolis, Minnesota), Travis Baker (Hamilton, Ohio), Clay Brackett (Birmingham, Alabama), Chris Fleace (Tucson, Arizona), Lee Fredette (East Moriches, New York), Brad Hudspeth (Stillwell, Kansas), Mandy Marchiano (Colonial Heights, Virginia), Josh O’Neill (Colorado Springs, Colorado), Alex Pabon (Guayama, Puerto Rico), Kory Puderbaugh (Boise, Idaho), Mason Symons (Hershey, Pennsylvania).

Alex Pabon was named Best in Class in the 2.5 class, while co-captain Chuck Aoki was named Tournament MVP.

Momentum heading into the 2028

After taking home silver at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, the U.S. squad now has momentum to build on with the Los Angeles Games approaching in 2028.

“It’s huge. To be reigning world champions going into the final two years of the quad, especially going into LA. We want to be on top of that podium, but a lot of other teams do, as well. For us, we can still get so much better and continue to build our depth,” Delagrave said.

Photo Courtesy: Marcello Zambrana.