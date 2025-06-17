NCTV17 Naperville Little League Junior Team Giacobbe

There are 13 kids on the NCTV17 Naperville Little League Junior baseball roster, coached by Matt Giacobbe, mostly from the south Naperville area. Even though the team, known as the Hungry Caterpillars, is playing at the Junior level for 7th/8th graders, the team is all 7th graders. They are great kids who have been playing baseball in Naperville Little League for years. Five kids return from Coach Giacobbe’s 2024 team, who won the City Championship in the Majors A division!

For 73 years, Naperville Little League baseball has provided children in the community with an opportunity to learn the game and share a fun experience with friends, both old and new. NCTV17 has been proud to sponsor several Little League teams each spring for over ten years.

Naperville Little League Championships are approaching

The Naperville Little League City Championship games will be played on Saturday, June 28th, with five divisions crowning champions throughout the day. Highlights of each of the five City Championship games will be made available on the NCTV17 website.

The NCTV17 Hungry Caterpillars finish the regular season in fifth place out of 11 teams

The NCTV17 Hungry Caterpillars finished the 2025 Naperville Little League Junior regular season with a record of 7-6-1, good for fifth place to remain in the top half of the standings.

Naperville Little League is open to boys and girls in 1st through 8th grade for each particular school year. The Little League boundaries encompass all the schools in districts 203 and 204, including children in Naperville and parts of Bolingbrook, Lisle, and Aurora.

For several years, the Naperville Little League has partnered with the Chicago White Sox, who provide uniforms and hats to the players featuring White Sox logos. The partnership also allows for more skills training availability and night game opportunities for the participating teams.