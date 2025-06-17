NCTV17 Naperville Little League Majors A Team Schlarb

Coach Matthew Schlarb and the NCTV17 Barneys compete in the Naperville Little League Majors A Continental Division.

For 73 years, Naperville Little League baseball has provided children in the community with an opportunity to learn the game and share a fun experience with friends, both old and new. NCTV17 has been proud to sponsor several Little League teams each spring for over ten years.

Naperville Little League Championships are approaching

The Naperville Little League City Championship games will be played on Saturday, June 28th, with five divisions crowning champions throughout the day. Highlights of each of the five City Championship games will be made available on the NCTV17 website.

NCTV17 Barneys finish the regular season in fifth place out of 14 teams

The Barneys are mostly made up of players in fifth and sixth grade, which is common for the Naperville Little League Majors A Division. The NCTV17 Barneys finished the 2025 regular season with a record of 7-7. Known for their defense and pitching, the Barneys gave up the fourth fewest runs in the division this season.

Naperville Little League is open to boys and girls in 1st through 8th grade for each particular school year. The Little League boundaries encompass all the schools in districts 203 and 204, including children in Naperville and parts of Bolingbrook, Lisle, and Aurora.

For several years, the Naperville Little League has partnered with the Chicago White Sox, who provide uniforms and hats to the players featuring White Sox logos. The partnership also allows for more skills training availability and night game opportunities for the participating teams.