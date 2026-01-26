Neuqua Valley alum Ryan Gareis returns to play for her hometown Chicago Stars

With the 2026 National Women’s Soccer League season just weeks away, The Chicago Stars recently announced the team’s preseason roster and schedule. Joining a proud alumni of local talent, former Neuqua Valley standout Ryan Gareis signed with her hometown Stars last month.

“I am so excited to join the Chicago Stars,” said Gareis in a press release. “Representing my hometown means everything, and I’m ready to give my everything to this team, this club and this community.”

A Wildcat star turned Chicago Star

After playing club soccer for most of her high school career, Gareis joined the Neuqua Valley roster for her senior campaign in the spring of 2017 under legendary coach Joe Moreau, helping the Wildcats win a regional title. The 2017 Neuqua Valley team fell 3-1 in the sectional semifinals to Metea Valley and Nicki Hernandez, who will play for the Boston Legacy this season.

She then went on to star as a forward for the University of South Carolina from 2017-2021, scoring 15 goals and tallying 18 assists in her career with the Gamecocks.

In 2022, she was selected in the fourth round of the NWSL Draft by the Houston Dash, where she spent the next four seasons.

Ryan Gareis signed a three-year contract with the Stars that runs through 2028. She joins a long list of former Naperville-area athletes to play for Chicago, including Vanessa DiBernardo, Casey Krueger, Sarah Griffith, Kayla Sharples and fellow Neuqua alums, Michele Weissenhofer and Zoey Goralski.

“It’s my pleasure to welcome Ryan back home to Chicago and to the Chicago Stars,” said Stars general manager, Richard Feuz in a statement. “Ryan is a dynamic and versatile player who can help bolster the offensive and defensive sides of our team.”

Gareis is engaged to 2021 NBA champion Pat Connaughton, who currently plays for the Charlotte Hornets. Gareis and Pat Connaughton have a one-year old son named Crew, and plan to get married this summer.

The Stars will train for several weeks in Spain as part of the preseason prep. Gareis and the Stars kick off the 2026 regular season March 15 in Los Angeles against Angel City FC.

For more prep sports highlights and community sports, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram!

You can also subscribe to our NCTV17 High School Sports Updates to be notified of all new sports highlights and feature stories.