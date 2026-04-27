Neuqua Valley grad Mark Gronowski signs with the Miami Dolphins

After a decorated college football career, Neuqua Valley alum and Naperville native Mark Gronowski is taking the next step in his journey by signing with the Miami Dolphins. After going undrafted in the 2026 NFL Draft, the former Wildcat quarterback was quickly scooped up by the Dolphins with a UDFA contract.

A winning player on and off the field

After graduating from Neuqua in 2020, Gronowski spent five seasons at South Dakota State, leading the Jackrabbits to unprecedented success. Among his accolades are two FCS National Championships, the 2023 Walter Payton Award, and two Missouri Valley Football Conference Offensive Player of the Year awards. During that span, he accumulated 10,309 yards, 93 touchdowns, and a 64% completion rate. He added 1,767 yards on the ground with another 37 TDs.

Before the 2025 season, he made the jump to FBS, joining the Iowa Hawkeyes via the transfer portal.

In his lone season in Iowa City, Gronowski threw for 1,741 yards and 10 touchdowns. He thrived in the run game, piling up 545 yards and a whopping 16 touchdowns on the ground. Saving his best for last, Gronowski was named the 2025 Reliaquest Bowl MVP, leading the Hawkeyes to victory with 212 yards passing and two touchdown passes. He added 54 yards and another touchdown on the ground as Iowa defeated Vanderbilt 34-27.

An impressive pro day

Although he was not invited to the NFL Combine, the 6-foot-2 QB impressed at the Iowa pro day, recording a 4.71 40-yard dash, a 39-inch vertical jump, and a 7.00-second three-cone, garnering a 9.61 Relative Athletic Score (RAS). Iowa offensive coordinator Tim Lester previously worked as a senior analyst for the Green Bay Packers in 2023 alongside new Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan.

In Miami, Gronowski will compete for a roster spot behind projected starting quarterback Malik Willis and 2025 draft pick Quinn Ewers.