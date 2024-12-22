North Central College football dismantles Susquehanna 66-0 in NCAA semifinals

North Central College football entered its NCAA Division III semifinal matchup against Susquehanna looking to qualify for a fifth consecutive Stagg Bowl and continue its quest to avenge the 38-37 loss to Cortland in last seasons National Championship game. By the time the first quarter had come to a close, it was clear that the Cardinals were well on their way to achieving that goal.

North Central runs away from the River Hawks from the start

North Central took a 21-0 lead after the first 15 minutes of action, scoring touchdowns on its first three offensive possessions. The Cardinal defense completely stymied the high-scoring Susquehanna offense, not allowing a first down until midway through the second quarter, which came on a fake punt.

NCC quarterback and Gagliardi Trophy finalist Luke Lehnen threw four first half touchdowns, including a 50-yard connection with Jacob Paradee on the sixth play of the game to open the scoring. Following a pair of touchdown runs from Joe Sacco and an 11-yard scamper into the end zone from Lehnen, the North Central lead ballooned to 49-0 at halftime.

The Cardinal defense dominates to send NCC back to the Stagg Bowl

In the second half, the Cardinal defense continued its suffocating performance forcing a three and out and and interception from Jahmar Daniel on the first two River Hawks possessions in the third quarter. That led to a pair of touchdown runs from Sean Allen and Jordan Williams, who led the Cardinals with 106 yards on the ground in the contest. Kicker Andre Casas capped off the scoring in the game with a fourth quarter field goal, as North Central defeated Susquehanna by the final score of 66-0.

The Cardinals tied the Division III record for the largest margin of victory in a national semifinal while setting a new post season program record. NCC scored on its first nine offensive possessions, did not allow the River Hawks past midfield until late in the third quarter. Saving their best for their final home game of the year, the Cardinals set a season high for first downs (32) while also establishing a season best for the fewest first downs allowed (5).

Brayden Garrigan recorded a sack, an interception and a forced fumble for the North Central defense.

Another record breaking day for Luke Lehnen

In addition to adding to his own NCAA records for consecutive games with a touchdown pass (58) and total touchdowns responsible for (208), Lehnen’s four touchdown passes tied former Mount Union quarterback Braxton Plunk for the Division III record for career touchdown passes (158).

In the semifinal victory, Lehnen finished by completing 16 of 17 passes for 275 yards and five total touchdowns.

Mount Union awaits in a 2022 Stagg Bowl rematch

Awaiting the 14-0 Cardinals in the Stagg Bowl is a familiar opponent. Mount Union defeated Johns Hopkins 45-37 in the other national semifinal, advancing to the Stagg Bowl for a 23rd time in program history.

The game will be a rematch of Stagg Bowl XLIX in 2022, in which North Central defeated Mount Union 28-21, to finish head coach Brad Spencer’s first season as head coach with a 15-0 record.

The Cardinals have a 3-1 record all time against the Purple Raiders. The National Championship game will to be played on Sunday, January 5th at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas.