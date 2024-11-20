North Central College football racks up 19 CCIW All-Conference selections

Fresh off the conclusion of a 10-0 regular season and a fourth consecutive CCIW championship, the North Central College football team was awarded 19 All-Conference selections, while sweeping the major CCIW honors.

Luke Lehnen repeats as the Art Keller CCIW Player of the Year

For the second consecutive season, North Central quarterback Luke Lehnen was named First Team All-Conference and the Art Keller CCIW Offensive Player of the Year.

Lehnen has thrown for 2,218 yards and 29 touchdowns while rushing for 720 yards and 12 scores on the ground, leading the conference in rushing and passing touchdowns. The NCC signal caller established a new all-divisions collegiate career record for touchdowns responsible for (196) and a new NCAA Division III record for career total offensive yards (14,686), and is on pace to set a new career record for passing efficiency (211.8) for all divisions of college football.

Defensive lineman John Sullivan was named a co-recipient of the Don Larson Defensive Player of the Year along with Peter Johanik from Wheaton College. Sullivan has recorded 46 tackles, 12.5 of them for loss along with five sacks on the season for a Cardinal defense that allowed only 12 touchdowns in nine conference games.

Head Coach Brad Spencer earned the CCIW Bob Reade Coach of the Year for the third straight season. In his three years at the helm, Spencer has a perfect 27-0 record in CCIW play and a 39-1 record overall.

Eleven Cardinals named All-CCIW First Team

Joining Lehnen on the All-CCIW First Team Offense are offensive lineman Jeske Maples, Ryan Kennelly, and Offensive Lineman of the Year, Sam Pryor. Wide receiver Thomas Skokna rounds out the First Team Offense for the Cardinals.

Defensive linemen Cortez Jones, linebacker BJ Adamchik, and defensive backs Zach Orr, Brayden Garrigan and Rahmareon Roby all joined Sullivan as First Team All-CCIW Defense selections.

Offensive lineman Nick Fehrle, wide receiver Jack Rummell, running back Joe Sacco and tight end Bobby Behmer were each named All-CCIW Second Team Offense.

Making the All-CCIW Second Team Defense are defensive lineman Jacob Vincent, linebacker Angelo Cusumano and defensive back Jahmar Daniel. Wide receiver Jacob Paradee was named a Second Team selection as a return specialist.

Running back Donovan McNeal was named the First Year Offensive Player of the Year. The freshman ran for two touchdowns and 422 yards on just 37 carries (11.4 yards per carry), ranking third on the team and 12th in the conference in rushing yards.

The CCIW also awards each team with a RESPECT award recipient, which recognizes the intangible traits a student-athlete possesses that exemplify great character and encourages inclusiveness and a positive culture. North Central senior defensive back Will Vernon is the CCIW RESPECT award winner for the Cardinal football program.

The quest for a fourth straight Stagg Bowl appearance begins on November 30th

After receiving a first round bye to begin the Division III playoffs, the Cardinals will host the winner between Pomona-Pitzer Colleges and Whitworth University at Benedetti-Wehrli Stadium at noon on Saturday, November 30th.