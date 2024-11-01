North Central College quarterback Luke Lehnen continues to make history on and off the field

One year after winning the 2023 Gagliardi Trophy, given to the top player in Division III football, and leading North Central College football to the Stagg Bowl, quarterback Luke Lehnen continues to make history during his final season with the Cardinals.

Lehnen nominated for William V. Campbell Trophy

Lehnen was recently announced as a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, presented annually by the National Football Foundation since 1990 to the student-athlete with the best combination of academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.

Lehnen is the first North Central player to ever be nominated for the award, with nominees coming from all three levels of NCAA football. Finalists receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship.

The Campbell Trophy winner, announced on December 10th in Las Vegas, will have their scholarship award increased to $25,000.

Lehnen sets touchdown records with more on the horizon

In North Central’s October 19th victory over North Park, Lehnen became the first quarterback in NCAA history to throw for a touchdown pass in 50 consecutive games. He extended that streak to 51 in a victory over Augustana the following week.

In that 49-10 victory over the Vikings, the signal caller also broke the Division III record for touchdowns responsible in a career with 184. The current NCAA record is 190, set from 2019-2023 by John Matocha of the Division II school, the Colorado School of Mines.

Mt. Union quarterback Braxton Plunk currently holds the Division III touchdown pass record with 158, while Lehnen stands at 140 touchdown passes in his NCC career.

Leading the Cardinals to another season on top of the rankings

North Central College football has won 43 consecutive regular season games and currently holds a 7-0 record, while holding the number one spot in both the d3football.com and the American Football Coaches Association polls. Luke Lehnen and the Cardinals will face Carroll on Saturday, November 2nd at noon.