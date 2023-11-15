North Central College football ranked first heading into the postseason

The North Central College football team remains the number-one-ranked team in the country heading into the postseason. The Cardinals capped off the regular season with a 10-0 record and a 9-0 CCIW record giving the Cardinal football team its 3rd consecutive CCIW title, the 17th in program history.

Another record-setting regular season for North Central College

It was another record-setting season for Brad Spencer’s team. The Cardinals set a new conference record for points scored in a single season at 576, a conference record for most touchdowns in a season with 83, and the most offensive yards in a season with 5,504.

The Cardinals continued their impressive run in CCIW play now winning 33 straight conference games, the longest streak in the conference since 1987.

17 selections to the 2023 All CCIW Teams

The red and white had 17 players make the 2023 All CCIW Teams, those include:

Luke Lehnen (CCIW Art Keller Offensive Student-Athlete of the Year)

Brad Spencer (CCIW Bob Reade Coach of the Year)

Martin Egbo (Don Larson Defensive Student-Athlete of the Year)

Jeske Maples (CCIW Offensive Linemen of the Year)

Bobby Behmer and Joey Dugo (CCIW Elite 26)

Behmer, Lehnen, and Maples were all named All-CCIW First Team Offense along with Joe Sacco, DeAngelo Hardy, Sam Pryer, and Jarod Thornton.

Egbo, Will Kettelkamp, BJ Adamchik, Julian Bell, Antwain Walker and Joey Lombardi were all named All-CCIW First Team Defense.

The Cardinals start their path back to the Stagg Bowl

The team enters the postseason with the number-one ranked scoring offense, total offense, and passing efficiency.

The Cardinals start their title defense at home against Belhaven University on Saturday at noon in the first round of the Division III Football Championship.

