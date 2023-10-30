North Central College men’s cross country takes home 49th consecutive CCIW championship

The North Central College men’s cross country team continued its nearly half-century of dominance over the CCIW, winning the conference championship for a 49th consecutive season over the weekend.

A team and individual champion

The Cardinals were led by senior Braden Nicholson who was the first place finisher, taking the win at 24:24.6 with teammate Max Svienty who took second place just six second behind Nicholson. North Central had five of the top six finishers on the day with Connor Riss taking third, Drew Guimond fourth and BJ Sorg finishing in sixth. That gave the Cardinals 16 total team points, one away from a perfect score. Carthage College was the closest team to NCC, finishing in second scoring 80 points, Wheaton College scored 95 points for third, Millikin University scored 101 points for fourth, and in fifth is Augustana College with 113 points.

Cardinals earn a handful of All-CCIW honors

Nicholson, Mcienty, Riss, Guimond, and Sorg each earned first team All-CCIW honors along with Matt Jeet, Jacob Kluckhohn and Jake McGlashon. Nathan Halbrader and Luke Hoffman made the All-CCIW second team for the Cardinals.

Head coach Matt Sinnot and his staff was named the CCIW Coaching Staff of the Year while BJ Sorg was the CCIW First Year Student of the Meet. Nicholson was the Student-Athlete of the Meet after his first place finish.

The Cardinals continue the post season run on November 11th as they compete in the NCAA Division III Midwest Region Championship in Waverly, Iowa.

North Central College Women take third place at CCIW Championship

The North Central College women’s cross country team finished in third place at the CCIW meet. The Cardinals score 68 team points, finishing behind Illinois Wesleyan in second place with 65 points and the CCIW champions from Millikin who had 62 points. Wheaton College finished in fourth with Augustana rounding out the top five.

Julia Benes led the way for the Cardinals with a third place finish to earn first team All-CCIW honors. Four other NCC runners were named to the All-CCIW second team including Segiola Smith-Pariola, Lilly Anderson, Nicole Brandy and Alayna Rauch. Senior Lauren Bevel won the Women’s CCIW RESPECT Award for the Cardinals as well.