North Central College men’s cross country wins Regional, qualifying for Nationals

The North Central College men’s cross-country team continued another historic season, winning the NCAA Midwest Division III Regionals in Waverly, Iowa over the weekend. This marks the 33rd Regional Championship won by the men’s cross-country team.

North Central College in a closely contested team victory

The first Cardinal to finish the race was senior Braden Nicholson finishing in second place with a time of 24:23.3. Four seconds behind Nicholson was teammate, Max Svienty, and two seconds behind Svienty was Andrew Guimond finishing in fifth. That gave North Central the first-place finish with 49 total team points. The closest team to contest the Cardinals was Wartburg, finishing second with 55 points. Washington University scored 99 for third, Central College scored 127 for fourth, and Loras finished fifth with 135 total team points.

With the Regional win, the Cardinals automatically qualify for the NCAA Division III National Championship on November 18 at Big Spring High School in Newville, Pennsylvania. This is the 50th time in program history the team has advanced to Nationals.

North Central College Women finishes fifth at Regionals

The North Central College women’s cross country team finished in fifth place at the NCAA Division III Midwest Regional. The Cardinals scored 241 team points, finishing behind Washington University in fourth with 88 total points, Central College in third with 84 points, the University of Chicago in second with 47 points, and winning the Regional was Wartburg with 37 total points.

Julia Benes was the first Cardinal to cross the finish line in 28th place with a time of 22:25.9. The Cardinals had five other runners score with Lily Anderson, Nicole Brandy, Segilola Smith-Pariola, and Alayna Ruach all contributing.

The Lady Cardinals just missed out on an at-large bid to the National Championship.

Have a story idea? We’d like to hear from you!