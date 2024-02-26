North Central College women’s wrestling wins second straight regional championship

For the second consecutive season, North Central College women’s wrestling dominated the NCWWC Region IV Championships. The Cardinals saw all 15 wrestlers competing earn individual qualifications to the National Championship meet, while nine of the fifteen won individual regional championships. It’s the third year in a row that NCC will send 15 wrestlers to Nationals.

North Central dominates throughout the day with nine champions

Sophomore Maddie Avila won the 101-pound weight class over Genesis Ramirez from Aurora via pinfall. Avila advances and will look to defend her national title next month.

At 109-pounds, it was an all-North Central championship match with Kendra Ryan taking first place while teammate Jaslynn Gallegos took second after forfeiting the title match. Gallegos won the national championship at 116-pounds last season.

Sydney Petzinger won the 116-pound weight class with a 10-0 technical fall over Abby Nelson from UW-Steven’s Point.

Amani Jones is the regional champion at 123-pounds after defeating Zhivanna Magdaleno from Northern Michigan via pinfall in the championship match.

North Central will have two wrestlers competing at Nationals at 130-pounds. Salome Walker defeated her Cardinal teammate Sarah Sterner 3-2 in the semifinals. Walker won the championship by injury default over Alexis Janiak from Aurora. Sterner finished in fourth place after falling 6-4 to Ngao Shoua Whitethorn from UW-Steven’s Point in the third place match.

It was another all-NCC championship clash at 136-pounds between Yele Aycock and Alara Boyd. Aycock took the championship after Boyd forfeited the title match.

Alara Boyd won the 143-pound weight class, securing the regional championship with an 8-2 decision over Marisa Angelos from Northern Michigan.

North Central legend and three time national champion Yelena Makoyed won the 170-pound weight class via an 11-0 technical fall over Jade Herzer from UW-Steven’s Point.

Two more Cardinals punched their tickets to Nationals at 191 pounds as Traeh Haynes and Brittyn Corbishley each advanced to the championship match. Haynes took the regional championship as Corbishley had an injury default.

Two more Cardinals head to Nationals

The only weight class won by a wrestler from a school other than North Central College was at 155-pounds. London Houston advanced to the championship match, before falling in a close 3-2 decision to Nina Makem from Augsburg. Tiera Jimerson also earned a spot at Nationals by taking fourth place when her opponent Noelle Gaffney from Northern Michigan had to forfeit due to injury.

Joe Norton named Regional Coach of the Year

North Central took the women’s wrestling regional crown with a team score of 219 points. Aurora University came in second place with 106 points while UW-Steven’s Point took third with 103.5 points. Head Coach Joe North was named the Region IV Coach of the Year for a third consecutive season.

The Cardinals look to defend their National Championship on March 8th-9th as they travel to Cedar Rapids, Iowa for the NCWWC National Championship.