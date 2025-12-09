North Central football advances to quarterfinals as players and coaches earn accolades

For a sixth consecutive season North Central College football is heading to the quarterfinal round of the NCAA Division III playoffs. The Cardinals held off a late challenge from UW-Lacrosse for a 35-27 victory. Donovan McNeal ran for 149 yards and a touchdown to pace the NCC offense while defensive back Rahmareon Roby had two interceptions, the second of which was returned 60 yards for a touchdown just before halftime to give North Central a 28-7 lead.

North Central will face Bethel University in a quarterfinal matchup at Benedetti-Wehrli Stadium at noon on Saturday, December 14th. NCC hopes to avenge a 2018 second round loss to the Royals, which is the last time the Cardinals suffered a playoff defeat on their home field. That was also the last time North Central did not make the quarterfinal round.

With records of 12-0, The Cardinals and Royals are the only two remaining undefeated teams in Division III football. The winner will host the winner of John Carroll and Berry in the semifinals.

Skokna named Gagliardi semifinalist

Senior wide receiver Thomas Skokna was named one of 15 semifinalists for the 2025 Gagliardi Trophy. The CCIW Offensive Player of the Year caught 64 passes for 1,064 yards and 22 touchdowns this season. North Central players have won four of the past five Gagliardi Awards. Quarterback Luke Lehnen won back-to-back Gagliardi’s in 2023 and 2024. Running back Ethan Greenfield took home the award in 2022 while quarterback Broc Rutter won the first Gagliardi in program history in 2019.

Given annually since 1993, The Gagliardi Trophy is awarded to the most outstanding NCAA Division III football player and recognizes excellence in athletics, academics and community service.

In addition to an outstanding year on the gridiron, Skokna has volunteered with Missionaries of Charity Sisters, Feed My Starving Children, Northern Illinois Food Bank, St. Isaac Jogues Seeds for Service Food Drive, Hinsdale Central Youth Football Camp and the Skokna Strength Youth Speed Camp.

Finalists will be announced on December 18th.

Ellison a Fred Mitchell Award finalist

Senior kicker Aidan Ellison was recently named one of ten finalists for the Fred Mitchell Award, given annually to the top kicker in the NCAA College Divisions (Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), Division II, Division III, NAIA and junior colleges). Ellison is the only Division III nominee this season.

The Naperville Central alum has kicked himself into the Cardinal record books this season, converting 12 of 13 field-goal attempts in the regular season. His school-record 57-yard kick against Augustana College stands as the longest made field goal in Division III football this year. He also connected from 51, 50 and 49 yards this fall, giving him four of the program’s 10 longest field goals. His 92.9 percent accuracy ranks second nationally in all of Division III.

Dierking honored for his coaching prowess

North Central defensive coordinator Shane Dierking is once again being honored as one of 89 finalists for the FootballScoop Division III 2025 Coach of the Year Award presented by TeamWorks.

The undefeated Cardinals rank in the top ten nationally in many key defensive categories. The Cardinals are seventh in third-down conversion rate (26.9%), second in fourth-down conversion rate (20.8%), second in defensive touchdowns allowed (six), first in red zone defense (50.0%), ninth in rushing defense (62.8 yards per game), first in scoring defense (8.3 points per game) and first in total defense (219.6 yards per game).

A former record-breaking defensive back for North Central football, Dierking won the award previously following the 2022 season, which ended with North Central winning its second Division III National Championship.