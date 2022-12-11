North Central Football Heading to Third Straight Stagg Bowl

North Central College football waited twelve long months for another chance to face Mary Hardin-Baylor. After falling 57-24 in the Division III National Championship game to the Cru in 2021, North Central exacted revenge in the semifinal matchup on a misty Saturday afternoon in Naperville.

Cardinals Get off to Red Hot Start

The Cardinals could not have asked for a better start as Luke Lehnen found Alec Wolff in the end zone for a 16-yard touchdown pass on third down to put NCC up 7-0 on their opening drive of the game.

On the ensuing kickoff, Joe Sacco recovered the short kickoff from Tanner Raines, giving North Central the ball deep in UMHB territory. Ethan Greenfield then plunged into the end zone from seven yards out to put the Cardinals on top 14-0 before the Cru offense had a chance to take the field.

Mary Hardin-Baylor Gets Back in the Game

But Mary Hardin-Baylor showed why they were the defending Stagg Bowl champions. Quarterback Kyle King connected on touchdown passes to 6’6 wide receiver Brandon Jordan in back to back drives, sandwiched around a North Central touchdown pass from Lehnen to Matt Quinn. That made the score 21-14 NCC with just over six minutes to play in the first half.

The Crusaders were able to move the ball late in the second quarter inside the North Central ten yard line, but the Cardinal defense stood tall, forcing a field goal attempt. In a momentum shifting play, the NCC defense burst through the line as Brandon Greifelt blocked the kick, preserving the 21-14 lead heading into halftime.

North Central Seizes Control in Third Quarter

On the third play of the second half, North Central defensive back Sam Taviani stepped in front of a Kyle King pass, giving the ball back to the Cardinal offense. Luke Lehnen drove the offense down the field before connecting with D’Angelo Hardy for his third touchdown pass of the game. The 28-yard strike put NCC up 28-14.

On the ensuing UMHB drive, the North Central defense again came up with a big stop, forcing an incompletion on 4th down at the Cardinal 23-yard line. A nine play, 77 yard drive capped off by Ethan Greenfield’s second touchdown of the day and 25th of the season gave the home team a 35-14 lead in front of the biggest crowd of the season.

The Cardinal defense was able to keep the high powered Crusader offense in check as Antwain Walker intercepted a Kyle King pass along the sidelines late in the third quarter.

Cards go on Cruise Control in Fourth Quarter

Luke Lehnen put the exclamation point on his fantastic day midway through the fourth quarter with a 23-yard touchdown pass to a wide open Nic Rummell. The fourth touchdown pass for the sophomore signal caller gave the Cardinals a 42-14 advantage as the rout was on. Senior running back Terrance Hill capped off the scoring in the game with a 12-yard TD run as North Central College punched its ticket to the Stagg Bowl for a third consecutive season.

Lehnen finished the game with 174 yards through the air and another 139 on the ground to go with his four TD passes. Ethan Greenfield ran for a pair of scores and 127 yards on 23 attempts. The Cardinal defense shut out Mary Hardn-Baylor in the second half as Sam Taviani added four tackles for loss and a sack to go along with his interception.

In the end, the work put in by the North Central coaches and players proved to be worth the effort as the Cardinals flipped the script on the Crusaders and move on to a third straight National Championship game appearance.

North Central football advances to face Mount Union in the Stagg Bowl which will be played in Annapolis, Maryland on Friday, December 16th. Mount Union defeated Wartburg 34-31 in the other semifinal. This will be the third consecutive post season that North Central and Mount Union have played each other, with the Cardinals emerging victorious in 2019 and 2021.

You can find the latest North Central College Football highlights and interviews on The Red Zone!