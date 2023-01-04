North Central grad Wayne Randazzo hired as new Angels play-by-play announcer

North Central College graduate Wayne Randazzo is moving west for the next journey in his broadcasting career. After seven years as an analyst and play-by-play voice for the New York Mets, Randazzo has been hired as the new TV play-by-play announcer for the Los Angeles Angels with Bally Sports West.

Learning the Ropes in Naperville

Randazzo honed his craft at North Central College where he was a standout announcer and sports radio host at WONC, the school’s award winning radio station. Following his graduation in 2007, Wayne worked for various independent and minor league baseball teams doing Play by Play, including for the Kane County Cougars from 2012-2014 near his home town of St. Charles. He also did play by play for the Big Ten Network, ESPN, Fox Sports and was an on air talent at WSCR and WBBM in Chicago.

Off to the Big Leagues

Wayne Randazzo was hired by the Mets in 2015 to work pre and post game while filling in at play-by-play until he was promoted to the full time role before the 2019 season. He received nationwide attention in September of 2022 when he had the call of the 700th career home run for St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols at Dodger stadium on Apple TV.

“I’m incredibly grateful to the Los Angeles Angels and Bally Sports West for the wonderful opportunity to be the new television voice of the Angels,” said Randazzo. “I can’t wait to get started alongside my new partners, Mark Gubicza, Erica Weston and the production crew to bring Angels baseball to our great fans,” Randazzo said in a statement.