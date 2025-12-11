North Central mourns the loss of National Championship winning football coach Jeff Thorne

The North Central College football family is mourning the loss of former head coach Jeff Thorne, who passed away on December 9th after a battle with stomach cancer. Thorne was the 25th head coach in school history, leading the Cardinal program from 2015-2021, culminating in the team’s first Division III National Championship in 2019.

A lasting legacy for Jeff Thorne on and off the field

After a standout prep career at Wheaton Central and Eastern Illinois University, Thorne joined the NCC coaching staff as offensive coordinator in 2002 when his father, John Thorne, was hired as the new head coach. With the two working together, North Central experienced unprecedented success, qualifying for the NCAA tournament nine times.

As he took the reins from his father in 2015, Jeff was proud to continue the full person-focused culture his dad had instilled within the program.

“We’re continuing with the approach that faith, family, and academics should all supersede football. The development of our young men as individuals first, athletes second, will always be the culture that we try to maintain and cultivate,” said Jeff Thorne upon his hiring in 2015.

On the field, Jeff Thorne took the Cardinals to even higher levels of success. He guided North Central to a 65-10 record and five consecutive NCAA playoff appearances from 2016-2021. Utilizing the team’s rallying cry of “Chase the Lion,” NCC captured its first Stagg Bowl Championship on December 20, 2019, with a 41-14 victory over UW-Whitewater. His final season in 2021 culminated in a National Championship runner-up finish.

His last coaching position was at Western Michigan University in 2022, serving as the offensive coordinator for the Broncos. That fall, he went head to head against his son Payton, who was the starting quarterback at Michigan State.

The program has continued to maintain a high level of achievement on the gridiron under current head coach Brad Spencer, who played wide receiver under Coach Thorne before joining the staff as an assistant in 2004.

“Jeff was my mentor and friend,” said Brad Spencer in a statement released by North Central College. “He was a leader on the field, a builder of character, and a source of inspiration for everyone who wore the Cardinal uniform and the coaches who worked by his side. His passion for the game and his commitment to developing All-American teammates, husbands, and fathers will endure as part of his remarkable legacy at North Central.”

A Hall of Fame coach, father and friend

Under John and Jeff Thorne, 72 players received All-American awards, along with 110 All-Region awards and 143 first-team All-CCIW selections.

Quarterback Broc Rutter became the first North Central football player to win the Gagliardi Trophy in 2019, given to the top player in Division III football for accomplishments on and off the field.

The goal for the Thorne family as coaches was to develop not just All-American players, but All-American people. Jeff’s loss is felt across the Cardinal program from the administration level to the players.

“Jeff played a fundamentally important role in the Cardinal Manual meetings,” said NCC senior director of athletics Jim Miller in a statement released by North Central. “These meetings were not just about football, but about how you carry yourself as a student-athlete, a teammate, a brother, and a future husband. Jeff spoke about life, not just the X’s and O’s. It was about becoming better people. That reflects the culture John started, which Jeff inherited and built upon, and which we benefit from today.”

“We lost far more than a coach. We lost a mentor, a leader, and a man who positively impacted countless lives. What I’ll remember most isn’t the wins — it’s the way he carried himself,” said former North Central offensive lineman and NCC football commentator Grant Sabo. “His “Refuse to Lose” mindset wasn’t just about football; it was about facing adversity with courage, integrity, and faith. And in his most recent and final battle, he lived those words fully. He refused to lose—fighting with heart and strengthening everyone around him.”

“I can’t fully express what Coach Thorne meant to me,” said former North Central offensive lineman and Burlington Central High School head football coach Brian Iossi. “What I do know for certain is that I wouldn’t be who I am or where I am today without his influence.”

This fall, Thorne was inducted into the North Central College Athletics Hall of Fame over Homecoming Weekend, joining his father and several of his former players.

A few weeks later, Thorne was honored on the field with the “Refuse to Lose: Cardinals for a Cure” football game against Augustana in support of his fight with cancer.

Jeff is survived by his wife Joanna, his son Payton and his daughters Noelle and Lauren. He was 53.