Pro Image Sports holds off Becker Service Center in the Supreme AA title game

It’s time for some Little League championship baseball action between the Pro Image Sports Sox, who take on the Becker Service Center Bombers. Both teams are eager to win the Naperville Little League Supreme AA Championship in front of friends and family in attendance on a beautiful day on the diamond. Players have been contributing across the board for both rosters, including Gus Kleinhans and Connor Cortright for the Bombers and Kellan Berres for Pro Image Sports.

The Bombers get on the board first

The leadoff hitter for the Becker Service Center Bombers, Taj Shah, draws a walk to open the championship game.

Brayden Sheets then secures a single to advance Shah to second and put a pair of Bombers on the bases.

Shah gets the Bombers on the board after a Pro Image wild pitch to make it a 1-0 game.

The Sox get out of the inning as pitcher Max White secures a strikeout to end the frame and limit the damage.

In the bottom half, Tate Schweiger makes contact, but Becker Service Center Bomber Max Noe catches his ball for the first out.

Up next, Max White puts his bat on the ball, but Bomber Max Vanderheyden makes another out for the defense.

Hayes Sweeney makes contact and sprints towards first base, but it’s Bomber pitcher Sheets connecting with AJ Goetz for the third out.

White picks up where he left off in the first as he strikes out Beckett Byrnes to end the top of the second. Pro Image Sports trails 1-0.

Pro Image Sports evens the score

The home team is back at the plate. Jay Lenart is popped up, and Bomber Beckett Byrnes secures the opening out of the bottom of the second.

Later in the inning, Ace Wierzbinski is walked to give the Sox a baserunner.

Due to a wild pitch, Wierzbinski is on second with Sanford Patterson at bat. Patterson finds the outfield grass to drive in a run, tying the game at 1-1.

Becker Service Center pitch walks Jacob Kmec and brings home Patterson. Pro Image leads 2-1 after two.

With one out in the top of the third, White walks Bomber, Tommy Stanton.

George Lowe then makes contact as Stanton makes a run for second, but he is forced out as Sanford Patterson touches the bag.

Pro Image Sports gets the third out as White strikes out Noah Gunning for a one-run lead midway through the third.

Defense keeps Pro Image in front

With the Bombers in the field, Theodore Broucek makes a nice play to teammate AJ Goetz at first to beat out runner Griffin Roth to end the third inning

In the top of the fourth, Brayden Sheets picks up momentum as he rips one out left for a single, advancing Shah to second.

Vanderheyden rips one out left for a single, but Hayes Sweeny tags third base for the first out.

Sweeny keeps making plays as he secures a Bomber fly ball for the second out

With runners on second and third, Kmec secures the third out at the end of the inning, escaping the jam with no damage as the Sox still lead 2-1.

Schweiger and White are walked, and Pro Image Sports have runners on first and second in the bottom of the fourth.

The Sox expand the lead

A wild pitch then allows Schweiger to slide in home, extending the lead to 3-1.

Hayes Sweeny then draws a walk to put runners on the corners, and the Bombers make a pitching change. Jay Lenart welcomes the new pitcher with a big hit into the outfield. White and Sweeny score on the Lenart two-run triple. Pro Image Sports leads 5-1.

The Sox bats are hot as Ace Wierzbinski secures an RBI double, extending their lead 6-1.

Bomber pitcher Taj Shah and first baseman Beckett Byrnes secure back-to-back outs to close the fourth as they trail 6-1 heading to the fifth.

Ace Wierzbinski secures the first out, preventing Gus Kleinhans from getting an infield single with a heads-up play.

His teammate follows suit as Kmec secures the final out to close the top of the 5th.

Pro Image hitter Grant Willis makes nice contact to reach first base with a single. His teammate James Negrelli joins the hit parade, advancing Willis to third.

Kenn Ferrell sacrifices a single to Max Vanderheyden, allowing Willis to score, extending their lead to 7-1

Griffin Roth’s single allows Negrelli to slide home as Pro Image Sports goes up 8-1. The Bombers are down to their final three outs.

Becker Service Center gets runners on base in the final frame

In the top of the 6th inning, the Becker Service Bombers look for a late-game comeback, and the Bombers get a rally started with a Max Noe infield single, and Tommy Stanton gets hit by a pitch.

With George Lowe at the plate, he swings and misses, but the ball gets away and Noe slides in ahead of the tag to give the Bombers a run, but the Sox are two outs away from victory.

After another wild pitch scores Stanton to make it 8-3, Noah Gunning draws a walk to put another Bomber back on base as he’s fired up.

Taj Shah also walks, and Brayden Sheets strikes out as Tate Schweiger comes in to pitch with two on and two out. But Max Vanderheyden and AJ Goetz also walk, which forces in Noah Gunning. The bases are loaded with two outs; Connor Cortright comes to the plate in the form of the tying run. The Bombers are back in the game thanks to their eyes rather than their bats. Pro Image Sports holds off the late rally

Tate Schweiger puts an end to the late rally with a strikeout as Pro Image Sports wins the championship 8-4.

Congratulations to Pro Image Sports on winning the AA Championship. Congratulations to the Becker Service Center Bombers as well for giving it their all in a championship showdown.

Remember to order a personal copy of the game by visiting the NCTV17 online store and purchasing an MP4 download!