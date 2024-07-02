Sun Acquisitions wins Supreme AA Championship over DEMI Healthcare Partners

We have the Supreme AA Naperville Little League Championship between the Sun Acquisitions “Dirtbags” and DEMI Healthcare Partners. Sun Acquisitions enters with an impressive 20-1 record, scoring the most runs across the league! DEMI Healthcare Partners are 17-6, and have the second-highest run total. Charles Ondurs and Preston Collins are hoping to cap off a great season, as DEMI Healthcare Partners comes off a 13-3 win in the Semifinals.

Sun Acquisitions opens the Naperville Little League Championship with a four-run first inning

With one out in the top of the first, Max Samawi slashes one down the third baseline. It advances Owen Straub to second, who reached base the previous at-bat with a fielder’s choice.

From here, Sun Acquisitions’s ace pitcher, Asher Volin, locks in to close out the inning. He ends the top half of the first with two strikeouts, as the “Dirtbags” now head to bat.

Ethan “E-Money” Collins is up for Sun Acquisitions and chops one down the third baseline. The dribbler allows for Nolan Van Wetering to reach second and Ethan Collins to reach safely at first with no outs.

Luke “The Nuke” Williams steps up with a hard grounder through the infield gap, and it’s enough to score Van Wetering from second. Sun Acquisitions leads 1-0, and are threatening for more.

Volin smacks one into right field here for a single, and with Ethan Collins scoring it’s now 2-0.

Benny Greiner connects with some power on this one, as it lands over the centerfielder’s head. Williams scores and he’s hyped up, as Sun Acquisitions leads by three.

Still in the bottom of the first, Logan Spitler fields the ground ball well and throws to Hunter Horne for the out.

DEMI Healthcare Partners starting pitcher, Everett Rhyne, closes the inning with a strikeout. Sun Acquisitions leads 4-0 after scoring a run off a wild pitch.

In the top of the second, Dylan O’Donohue is on first base with a big lead, and that forces a throw down from the catcher. The throw is off the mark, and O’Donohue turns on the jets, running to third on the steal!

Volin looking strong on the mound for Sun Acquisitions while DEMI Healthcare Partners make some defensive plays

But once again Volin comes up big on the mound. With a runner on third, he records three strikeouts to close the top half of the inning, as Sun Acquisitions still leads 4-0.

Horne fields a bouncing grounder at second base, and the throw is on time to Eli Wszolek.

Moving to the bottom of the third inning, Williams is up again for Sun Acquisitions, and once again he puts his barrel to the ball for a nice hit. The RBI double scores Van Wetering and the “Dirtbags” are showing how they’ve been the best offense across the entire season.

With two outs, Jake Beran scoops up the grounder at third base and throws one perfectly on time to first to close the third inning. Sun Acquisitions leads 5-0.

Now up to bat, Beran sends one down the third baseline himself and reaches safely.

Eli Wszolek connects for an RBI single and puts DEMI Healthcare Partners on the board

Wszolek steps up and digs one out into right and over the fielder’s head. That allows Beran to score, putting DEMI Healthcare Partners on the board.

With two outs, Owen Almase shows off the patience and draws the walk. However, Volin and his team would get out of the inning, allowing just one run.

Greiner starts the bottom of the fourth with a hit out into left field.

Camden Collins then steps up with a liner out into center, and Greiner hustles to second.

With the runners now on second and third, Ben Maloney connects for a Sacrifice grounder. Camden Collins scores to make it 6-1.

Michael Klos steps up and connects on a grounder to third base. The throw is off, and Patrick Wolski crosses the plate after reaching earlier on a single.

Sun Acquisitions wins the Naperville Little League Supreme AA Championship 11-1

Asher McConkey is up to bat, and he stays calm inside the box with a walk. Klos stays at second.

There are two outs in the bottom of the fourth, and Mason Rotunno keeps the inning going with an RBI single to center. Klos scores making it an 8-1 game in favor of Sun Acquisitions.

The action keeps on going in the fourth inning. Declan O’Donnell connects for a hit, as Rotunno avoids the tag at second base! McConkey crosses home plate, making it 9-1. Sun Acquisitions can score two more runs this inning to win through the 10-run rule.

Back to the top of the lineup, Van Wetering plops one just over the outstreching arms of the shortstop. Rotunno hustles all the way from second base to home, and Sun Acquisitions is one run away from the City Championship!

With three balls and the bases loaded, Williams watches the pitch inside for the walk! That allows O’Donnell to score and Sun Acquisitions wins the Supreme AA Little League Championship, 11-1 in four innings.

You can find all the Naperville Little League highlights and the full show on the NCTV17 Community Sports Page!