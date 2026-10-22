The Naperville District 203 Crosstown Classic races continue to make strides

On a crisp Saturday afternoon, hundreds of elementary school kids lined up to run because they can at the annual Naperville School District 203 Crosstown Classic races. For a second straight year, the event made its home at Jefferson Junior High.

Over a decade of running for because you can

The Classic first took off at Mill Street Elementary over a decade ago, but has grown in size and scale over the years thanks to the hard work of dedicated organizers and volunteers.

“We put it on for the whole district because it has such a cool history. And we just love seeing the kids out there,” said organizer Taylor Millican.

“I did it last year, but this is my first second-grade race,” said second-grade winner Kay Clark.

The length of each race varies, from 400 meters for kindergarten and first grade, 800 meters for second and third, and fourth and fifth graders running a full mile.

Fun for the whole family

And while students dashed down each course, attendees could also enjoy food trucks, drawing areas, raffles, face painting, and even a DJ as part of the fun.

The main goal of the Crosstown Classic is to enjoy a shared love of running with kids across the city. But winning your race is always a nice bonus.

“Really fun. I caught the pacer at the end, which was… amazing,” said fourth grader Jay Cowell.

“Very happy, like so excited,” said Reign, the first-grade boys’ winner.

A classic competition sure to run for years to come.

For Naperville Community Television, I’m Justin Cornwell.

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