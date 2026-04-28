Following fall rainout, District 203 Crosstown Classic races return

After rain washed away the annual Naperville School District 203 Crosstown Classic races this fall, organizers worked hard to make sure the highly anticipated event got back on track for the spring, finally crossing the finish line on Saturday.

A growing tradition in District 203

Hundreds of elementary school kids from kindergarten through fifth grade run in the Crosstown races each year, a tradition that has continued to grow in Naperville since it began over 10 years ago.

“I showed up with my first kindergarten boy and saw this amazing race at Mill Street with all these kids coming together that had run club programs, and it was their final championship race, and I fell in love with everything. I thought it was a great program, where the kids got to go to school early,” said race organizer Krystel Marshall. “They got some energy out, they met friends, and the competitive spirit of crosstown to top it all off, and I couldn’t wait to be involved.”

With Jefferson Junior High serving as the new race host, the Crosstown Classic has developed into a full family-friendly day, with photo booths, face painting, raffles, drawing stations, and even a DJ to keep everyone entertained during the four-hour event.

“I think that the ideas and the heart of the race has stayed the same, but there’s been more publicity added to it, and it’s gotten bigger. And each year it becomes better, and we learn, and we add new people who have a passion for it,” said race organizer Krystel Marshall.

The length of each race varies from 400 meters to a mile, depending on age. The top ten finishers of each race get medals, with trophies for the top three, providing a spirit of competition for the young runners.

“I’ve won the past couple of years. My favorite part? I don’t know, winning?” said fifth grader Troy Marshall.

“It feels like…so happy, but tired too,” said the kindergarten boys’ race winner, Reign.

Run because you can

But the main goal of the Crosstown Classic, as always, is for kids across District 203 to have fun, try their best, and run because they can.

“Run because you can is totally what we feel for the event and the kids. They come, and they show up, and they’re ready to race. And they have a lot of fun here!” said Krystel Marshall.

For Naperville Community Television, I’m Justin Cornwell.