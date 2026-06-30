The Rowans defeat Hammer and Nails Men’s Grooming Shop in the Supreme A final

It’s time for the Supreme A Naperville Little League championship game. CLSA3, known as the Rowans take on the Hammer & Nails Men’s Grooming Shop, nicknamed the Angry Birds. After last year’s loss in the Quarterfinals, the Rowans closed out the regular season with a four-game winning streak to secure the three seed. Jude Penny aided the Rowans in their quest to the title game. On the other side of the field, the Angry Birds are a team built on strong team chemistry, as their support in one another helped them reach the championship game. Isaac Batule, Joey Brennan, and Grady Southwood helped them get this far in the season.

After back-to-back outs, Rowans pitcher Sam Soline scoops up the ground ball and gets the final out at first base.

Rowans and Angry Bird display strong defense at the start

Elijah Dunne steps to the plate for the Rowans. Dunne’s hit flies high into the air but stays in play as Angry Birds’ pitcher Nathan Pereiro throws a missile to Calvin McCloskey to close the inning.

Moments later, James Dauphin warms up the bats for the Angry Birds with this single on a ground ball towards right field.

With two outs, Rowan Rory Gross secures the ground ball and tags the base to secure the final out of the inning.

In the bottom of the second, Rowan’s Arlo Thomasson keeps his cool and draws the walk.

Defense continues to shine early as Angry Bird William McKenna gets the final out of the inning.

Early in the third, after four straight balls, Shane Riordan draws a walk to get on base for the Angry Birds.

Bats come alive for the Rowans

With a runner on third, Rowan’s Grayson Hannemann steps up and hammers a hit towards right field as Finnegan Frederick reaches home for the first run of the game!

The Rowans keep the bats hot as Elijah Dunne grounds out at first as Benjamin Clinkert scores as the Rowans lead 2-0.

Moments later, Rory Gross keeps the momentum going for the Rowans with his hit into right field as Grayson Hannemann reaches home plate. In the bottom of the third, the Rowans are out in front with a 3-0 lead.

With two outs, Rowan’s Krish Gupta looks to extend the inning. Gupta grounds out at first as Sam Soline brings in another run to extend the Rowan lead.

Relief pitcher Sean Tanner gets out of the jam with a strikeout. Going into the fourth, the Rowans lead 4-0.

After a walk from Ayden Weaver, Rowan’s Joey Grimm takes a short trip of his own with his walk to first base.

Bases loaded for the Rowans as Benjamin Clinkert connects on a ground ball single as the throw to home plate is off, allowing Ayden Weaver to slide home for the score.

Rowan’s Grayson Hannemann singles on the pitch from Angry Birds Sebastian Ontiveros. Ontiveros scoops up the ground ball and throws it home to get the out on Rowan’s Joey Grimm.

Later in the inning, Rowan’s Sam Soline skies it to center field for a two-run RBI as Finnegan Frederick and Benjamin Clinkert meet up at home plate.

The Rowans win the Supreme A championship

In the bottom of the fifth, Angry Birds Graham Friedman lines it to right field as Parker Biasco hustles to home plate for the first run for the home team! However, the Rowans hold on for the championship win over the Angry Birds, 7-1, after a great season from both teams on the diamond.

Remember to order a personal copy of the game by visiting the NCTV17 online store and purchasing an MP4 download!