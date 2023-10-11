In this second segment of Dana Being Dana’s informative Domestic Violence episode, host Dana Michelle is joined by three distinguished guests: DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin, Deputy Chief Jason Zbrozek of the Naperville Poice Department, and Heather Jamieson from Family Shelter Service of Metropolitan Family Services DuPage. They shed light on critical aspects of dealing with domestic abuse, including police protocol, training for first responders, and how people can best help someone they know is being abused.

Domestic abuse warning signs

Domestic violence can be expressed in a variety of ways. The Naperville Police Department lists the following things as warning signs.

Does your partner…

Keep track of your schedule and whereabouts?

Control you by being very bossy or demanding?

Blame others, especially you, for his/her mistakes?

Accuse you of flirting or cheating?

Constantly criticize you?

Control all the money?

Humiliate you in front of others (including making “jokes” at your expense)?

Threaten to hurt you, your children, or your pets?

Use violence or intimidation to stop you from spending time with friends and family?

Use violence or intimidation to stop you from working or going to school?

Force you to have sex, or demand sexual acts that make you uncomfortable?

Push, hit, slap, punch, kick, or bite you or your children?

Recognizing that domestic violence can manifest in various ways and should never be taken lightly is essential. The safety and well-being of those who are impacted by it take precedence. By fostering education and raising awareness, a tangible positive impact can be made in the lives of those affected by domestic abuse.