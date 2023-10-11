Support for domestic abuse victims in DuPage County

It’s a well-known fact that survivors of domestic abuse typically endure approximately seven incidents before they can escape their abusive situations. This prolonged duration is often attributed to fears of retaliation and uncertainty regarding the available resources and next steps.

In this compelling final segment of the Dana Being Dana’s Domestic Violence episode, host Dana Michelle welcomes distinguished guests to discuss the critical resources in place and their efforts to support domestic abuse victims in DuPage County and beyond. Dana is joined by DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin, DuPage County Circuit Judge Ann Celine Walsh, and Norma Peterson, the Executive Director of Document the Abuse. Together, they shed light on the vital work being done to aid and empower survivors.

Empowering domestic abuse victims in DuPage County

Domestic abuse can be a challenging and isolating experience, but it’s essential to remember that help and support are available. In DuPage County, many resources are ready to assist individuals facing domestic abuse. Whether directly affected or looking to support someone you care about, here’s a guide to accessing the help you need.

1. Local law enforcement:

Contact your local law enforcement agency if you are in immediate danger or require assistance. They are trained to handle domestic abuse cases sensitively and can guide your next steps.

If you are in an emergency or need to report domestic abuse, call 911.

2. Domestic violence hotline:

DuPage County offers a 24-hour domestic violence hotline staffed by trained professionals. This hotline provides immediate support, information, and guidance: DuPage County Family Shelter Service 24-Hour Hotline: (630) 469-5650.

3. Domestic violence shelters:

In cases where it is unsafe to remain at home, DuPage County provides shelter services for domestic abuse survivors and their families. These shelters offer a secure environment and necessary resources to help survivors rebuild their lives.

Contact the Family Shelter Service 24-Hour Hotline at (630) 469-5650 for Emergency Shelter support. Their services are free of charge and kept confidential to ensure your safety and privacy.

4. Supportive services:

DuPage County offers various supportive services, including counseling for adults and children, legal assistance, and support groups. These services empower survivors to heal and regain control over their lives.

Individual, group, and children’s services are accessible, all provided free of charge and with a commitment to confidentiality. Individuals seeking assistance can report anonymously to Family Shelter Services or call (630) 469-5650.

5. Evidentiary Abuse Affidavit (EAA):

Consider creating an Evidentiary Abuse Affidavit (EAA) to document your experiences and concerns. This notarized document can be valuable for legal proceedings and securing protective orders.

6. Friends and family:

If you suspect someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, offer your support and a non-judgmental ear. Please encourage them to seek help from local resources and let them know they are not alone.

Remember that domestic abuse is never the survivor’s fault, and a community of caring professionals and organizations in DuPage County is ready to assist. Seeking help is a courageous step towards safety and healing, and these resources are here to support you on your journey to a brighter future. You are not alone, and there is hope.