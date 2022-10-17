Women’s Health in a Post-Dobbs Era

In the summer of 2022, the Supreme Court handed down a landmark decision holding that the US Constitution does not confer a right to abortion, overruling both Roe v. Wade (1973) and Planned Parenthood (1992), giving states full power to regulate any aspect of abortion not preempted by federal law. This decision catapulted women’s health and women’s rights to the forefront of discussions in medicine, politics, and the internet. Joining Dana on the episode are four female doctors to discuss today’s landscape of women’s health and how ladies can best prioritize themselves.

About Dana

Dana Michelle is a Naperville resident who is passionate about life and living intentionally. Originally from the northern suburbs of Chicago, Dana is a graduate of Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia and the University of Chicago Law School. A practicing commercial attorney and mother, Dana divorced in 2015, unleashing a new lease on life. She created, “Dana Being Dana” and brought her unique brand to live first as a live weekly radio show in 2017 on intellectualradio.com. Then in 2019, Dana brought her show to larger television audiences on Naperville Community Television.

She is the co-founder and Director of The Homecoming Challenge, a go-back, give-back campaign originating in 2017 that challenges college alumni to surprise the current freshmen in their old dorm room with words of encouragement and a little love ($20 suggested) whenever alums return to campus.