Ashley Abraham is a Four Under 40 award honoree

Ashley Abraham serves as the Executive Director at Ride Assist Naperville, where she blends her passion for helping others with her extensive experience in the nonprofit industry. Her experience ranges from rallying volunteers to writing grants, collaborating with board members, and creating programs that make a real difference.

Ashley Abraham seeks to give back to her community

Ashley is committed to supporting her team and volunteers, creating an environment where everyone feels valued and inspired to contribute. Ashley volunteers with other organizations that share her values, always looking for ways to give back to the community she loves.

Ashley Abraham sat down with Kaylin Risvold, President and CEO of the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce for this special edition of Inside the Chamber.

About the Four Under 40 Awards

NACC’s Annual Four Under 40 Achievement Awards recognizes four young professionals in the Naperville Area who demonstrate excellence in the following categories: Leadership in Community, Leadership in Business, Excellence in Career, and Life Balance.