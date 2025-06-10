Bree Wysocki Casey is a Four Under 40 award honoree

Bree Wysocki Casey, MBA, LSW, is a licensed social worker, EMDR-trained clinician, and passionate advocate for women’s empowerment and mental health. Based in Naperville, Illinois, she brings over 12 years of experience in human resources and social services to her multifaceted career.

Bree found her calling in helping other women

Bree is the founder and executive director of Beautifully EmpowHERed, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting women through mental health services, career counseling, and empowerment programs. The organization offers initiatives such as the Career Clothing Closet, the Big Sis Lil Sis mentorship program, and the EmpowHER Network, all aimed at fostering confidence and resilience among women.

Bree’s professional journey is in human resources

With over a decade of experience in recruiting, talent, and learning and development, she has designed and delivered global manager training programs, facilitated leadership development courses, and served as a trusted advisor for business leaders. She has had the honor of working for Deloitte, Salesforce and Uber in HR.

Bree’s educational background includes an MBA in Human Resource Management from Keller Graduate School of Management and an MSW from Aurora University. She is also a sought-after speaker, addressing topics such as burnout, career transitions, and self-confidence.

Bree Wysocki Casey sat down with Kaylin Risvold, President and CEO of the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce for this special edition of Inside the Chamber.

About the Four Under 40 Awards

NACC’s Annual Four Under 40 Achievement Awards recognizes four young professionals in the Naperville Area who demonstrate excellence in the following categories: Leadership in Community, Leadership in Business, Excellence in Career, and Life Balance.