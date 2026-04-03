Chad Pedigo spent 10 years working on solutions to homelessness

In 2016, the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce launched “Four Under 40” to recognize young professionals making an impact in the community. To celebrate the ten-year anniversary, the Chamber is looking back at the first four honorees and seeing where they are today.

In this special “Inside the Chamber” interview, Chad Pedigo reflects on his professional career and personal growth.

From emerging leader to community advocate

In 2016, Pedigo was building a path rooted in service—working with Bridge Communities and actively engaging with multiple organizations and boards across DuPage County. At the time, the focus was clear: grow as a leader while giving back in any way possible.

A decade later, both life and perspective have evolved. Becoming a parent in 2018 introduced a new lens, one grounded in multi-generational thinking. That shift reframed not only personal priorities but also professional purpose, reinforcing a long-standing commitment to causes that create lasting change.

Now serving as Chief Development Officer at DuPagePads, Pedigo has played a key role in transformative change. Over more than seven years with the organization and over two decades as a volunteer, he has helped reimagine how homelessness is addressed in the region.

One of the most significant milestones: transitioning from a decades-old, congregate shelter model to a centralized interim housing center, an innovative approach and one of the first of its kind in Illinois.

A mission rooted in empathy

Parenthood has deepened the emotional connection to Pedigo’s work. The belief is simple but powerful: every child deserves a safe place to sleep and the opportunity to thrive.

This perspective fuels a broader mission—to disrupt the cycle of poverty and ensure that every neighbor has access to basic human needs. It’s not just about services; it’s about dignity, opportunity, and long-term change.

In addition to reflecting on the original Four Under 40 honorees, this year, the Chamber will welcome a special class of 40 Under 40.