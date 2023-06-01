Four Under 40 Award Recipient Matthew Denton

On this Inside the Chamber: Four Under 40 special, Kaylin Risvold, President and CEO of the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce (NACC), sat down with the four award recipients of the NACC’s Four Under 40 Achievement Awards. Risvold interviews Matthew Denton to learn more about him and how he demonstrates excellence in the following: Leadership in Community, Leadership in Business, Excellence in Career, and Life Balance.

A little background on Matthew Denton

Matthew Denton, CPA, MBA, is a partner at Sikich and has been with the firm since 2013. He is one of the youngest associates to be elected partner and has recently been named the Chicagoland Market Expansion Leader. Matthew delivers assurance and advisory services to various middle-market businesses and is passionate about serving privately-held companies. With a history of building long-standing relationships, he focuses on getting to know his clients personally and drives value by building trust and delivering personal, senior-level attention.

In his role, Matthew specializes in delivering audits and advisory services to a diverse mix of privately-held national and large international clients across a broad range of industries, including manufacturing and distribution, healthcare, software and technology, and professional services. His experience includes auditing, technical accounting, mergers and acquisition strategy and execution, transaction advisory, financial due diligence, and organization and performance improvement.

He has extensive experience developing and implementing strategies to enhance and improve the audit experience for clients while still focusing on executing and delivering high-quality audits.

Outside of work, you can find Matthew spending time with family and friends, traveling, or on the golf course.

Who does he look to for inspiration or mentorship?

“I have been very fortunate throughout my career at Sikich to have many extraordinary mentors. It wouldn’t be fair to credit any one person, although I wouldn’t be where I am today without every one of them. They have grown to be not only great mentors but also dear friends,” said Denton.

What did Matthew Denton say are the most important attributes of successful leaders today?

“Many attributes of successful leaders have stood the test of time and are some that we’ve all heard. However, I think the most important is influence and gratitude, especially today. Successful leaders that have the ability to influence can cultivate a team that drives results when working towards a common goal. This is especially important while many of us are working in a virtual environment. I feel that gratitude in leadership is also critically important. Gratitude in the workplace can improve productivity, increase employee engagement, and enhance overall health and well-being,” replied Denton.

What is one thing that makes Denton the proudest?

Denton responded, “When I reflect on my career so far, a few milestones stand out, including being one of the youngest associates at the Firm to make Partner. I have also recently been named the Chicagoland Market Expansion Leader at my firm, where I will continue to support our growth mission, elevate our brand awareness, and expand our community involvement. However, the one thing that makes me most proud is my relationship with my family and closest friends. My wife and I are excited to celebrate our first anniversary on June 10, and we are so grateful for both of our families.”

What’s the most important risk Matthew Denton took and why?

“As an accountant, I’m pretty risk-averse which is probably not surprising. One risk I took early in my career was accepting my first job outside of a Big 4 Firm. At the time, I had several internships under my belt and grew to love the people and culture at Sikich during my time there. I believed in the firm’s strategic vision and decided to accept a full-time offer to start my career in public accounting. Ten years later, it turned out to be one of the best decisions as I’ve witnessed the vision unfold,” said Denton.

Inside the Chamber welcomed guest Matthew Denton, currently serving as Partner, Market Expansion Leader of Sikich LLP.