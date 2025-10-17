Mario Lambert leads with purpose, passion, and community

This Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce Board Member Spotlight features Mario Labert, Vice President of Business Development at Populus Group and current Chair of the Board of Directors at the NACC.

In his conversation with NACC President and CEO Kaylin Risvold, Lambert shared how his personal journey, leadership philosophy, and community commitment shape his impact at the Chamber and beyond.

A belief that business can be a force for good

Lambert’s connection to the Chamber’s mission is deeply personal. Reflecting on his upbringing and early professional experiences, he spoke about the mentors who helped him see business not just as a career, but as a catalyst for positive change.

“If we do business right, it can be a catalyst for good in the world,” Lambert said. “That belief comes from being exposed to leaders who showed me opportunities I wouldn’t have otherwise had access to.”

That exposure, he says, shaped not only his professional path but also his values as a leader, husband, and father. It taught him the value of volunteering, mentoring, and giving back, principles that now guide his role at the Chamber.

Intentional leadership and inclusive collaboration

Mario credits Naperville’s collaborative spirit as one of its unique advantages—and something worth protecting.

“We’re fortunate to have strong partnerships with the City, Park District, Library, and other organizations,” Mario said. “But maintaining those relationships takes intentional effort.”

As Board Chair, Mario works to identify gaps in community engagement and seeks out diverse partners who can contribute to a more inclusive and impactful Chamber. He understands that leadership isn’t static—it’s proactive, dynamic, and focused on long-term succession planning.

