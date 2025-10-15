Matt Shipley connects education, advocacy, and business in Naperville

Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kaylin Risvold sat down with Matt Shipley, the Chief School Business Official for Indian Prairie School District 204 and Chair of the Chamber’s Business Works Committee, for a Board Spotlight interview.

From strategic planning to strategic involvement

Shipley’s involvement with the Chamber began with the District’s strategic planning process in 2022, where community voices called for deeper integration between public schools and the broader business community. Shipley said the community really wanted to see the district more involved.

Although District 204 had long been a Chamber member, Matt saw an opportunity to elevate that involvement, a move that eventually led to his position on the Business Works Committee, and now, as its Chair.

Advocacy in action with the Business Works Committee

The Business Works Committee provides a forum to discuss timely issues that affect the business community on a local, state, and federal level. Local lawmakers and other decision-makers are frequent participants of Business Works programs and meetings, giving NACC Members the opportunity to ask questions about their business up close and personal.

As Chair of the Business Works Committee, Shipley helps lead critical conversations on advocacy and legislative engagement.

“Our committee is focused really on our relationships with governments throughout all levels of government,” said Shipley

Whether through annual federal fly-ins to Washington, D.C., or meetings with local and state officials, the committee keeps businesses informed and supported.

The priority of workforce development

Workforce development is a natural intersection between education and business, and one Shipley says he feels passionately about.

“Whether it’s internships, guest speakers, or career pathways—we’re always looking to connect our students with real-world opportunities,” Shipley said. “It’s invaluable to bridge that gap.”

By cultivating these relationships early, Shipley believes that Naperville can increase the likelihood that students will not only succeed but also choose to live and work in the community after graduation.