Patti Minglin empowers Naperville’s business community

In this edition of the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce’s Board Member Spotlight, President and CEO Kaylin Risvold sits down with Patti Minglin, founder of Go Girl Communications and current Chair-Elect of the Chamber’s Board of Directors.

Minglin launched Go Girl Communications in 2011, driven by a desire to help businesses create content that connects and inspires. With a communications career rooted in storytelling and authenticity, Minglin will step into the position of Chair in 2027.

From new business owner to Chamber leader

Minglin’s journey with the Chamber began five years ago, during the early days of running her business.

“I didn’t come from a family of business owners. I came from educators,” Patty said. “I knew absolutely nothing about what to do when I started my company. Joining the Chamber was one of the first steps I took to learn how to grow a business.”

For Minglin, the Chamber was more than a networking opportunity; it was a classroom, a support system, and a professional community that gave her the resources and confidence to succeed.

Embracing the strategic vision

As part of the Board, Minglin played a key role in crafting the Chamber’s new strategic plan, focused on six core pillars:

Membership Growth and Engagement

Business Resources and Support

Community Engagement and Visibility

Government Affairs and Advocacy

Innovation and Operational Excellence

Launching a 501(c)(3) Foundation

While Minglin naturally gravitates toward visibility and engagement, she’s found a surprising and strong connection to advocacy.

“I didn’t realize how influential the Chamber is in advocating for business, locally, statewide, and federally. We’re not just talking about issues; we’re showing up, building relationships, and making an impact,” she said.

A recent example she shared was the Chamber’s public stance against a local home sales tax proposal, a move that underscored the Chamber’s dedication to protecting business interests.