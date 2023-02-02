Mahboube Michelle Haghighi Park Board Candidate

Mahboube Michelle Haghighi is running for the Naperville Park District Board in the 2023 Naperville Consolidated Election.

A little background on Mahboube Michelle Haghighi

As an immigrant and a mother of two kids, I have seen firsthand the enormous positive impact of good, clean, well-kept common spaces for our families. With programs for young and old alike, and a place for every single one of our community members, our parks serve a special place in our city.

Why is Mahboube Michelle Haghighi running for the Naperville Park District Board?

That’s why I’m running for Naperville Park District Commissioner: to preserve, protect, and expand our parks and make sure that all families get to enjoy these spaces the way my family does.

