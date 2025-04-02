Local experts and leaders join NCTV17 for Naperville election night insights

Election night at NCTV17 brought together local experts and leaders for an in-depth look at the races shaping Naperville’s future. Naperville election night was hosted by Liz Spencer and Dr. Suzanne Chod of North Central College, the two-hour live broadcast delivered expert insights on key issues, voting trends, and the impact of local government on the community.

Changing voter habits and election trends

The evening began with a discussion on evolving voter habits, including the rise of mail-in ballots, early voting, and on-demand voting. Data from DuPage and Will Counties illustrated this shift, with DuPage County reporting 48% of votes cast before Election Day in 2020 and Will County reporting 42%.

Naperville election night insight on the City Council Race

Former Mayor Steve Chirico and community leader Mark Wright analyzed the City Council race, focusing on the council’s role, the mayor’s responsibilities, and residents’ expectations for elected officials. Key topics included the grocery tax reduction, the IMEA contract, the city’s energy needs, and ongoing priorities like property taxes, infrastructure, and economic development.

Innovative changes ahead for Naperville 203

Soon-to-retire Naperville 203 Board Member Donna Wandke reflected on her tenure, sharing what motivated her to run for office and the responsibilities of a school board member. She delved into the district’s upcoming “Innovative School Experience,” emphasizing the importance of college and career readiness and social-emotional learning.

Indian Prairie School District 204’s focus on capital improvements

Former IPSD 204 Board Member Natasha Grover provided valuable insight into the differences between Naperville’s two school districts, including geographic reach and student population. She discussed the recent referendum passed in November, which addresses capital needs but not operational funding. Grover also highlighted the board’s efforts to prioritize transparency and communication.

Listening to the community at the Naperville Park District

Former Park District Commissioner Mike Reilly underscored the Naperville Park District’s unique role as an independent entity separate from the City of Naperville. The discussion touched on financial stewardship, plans for expanded indoor recreational spaces, and the potential for a new indoor water facility. Reilly emphasized how community feedback shapes the district’s priorities.

A look at voter turnout

Election Day brought stronger voter turnout in DuPage County compared to the 2023 consolidated election, with a 20.96% turnout, up from 20.33%. This year’s votes included 31,876 mail-in ballots, 42,555 early votes, and 56,876 in-person ballots cast on Election Day.

Meanwhile, voter turnout in Will County saw a slight decline from 16.64% in 2023 to 15.49% in 2025. A detailed breakdown of Will County’s votes was not immediately available.

Unofficial Election Results

Naperville’s 2025 election results remain unofficial, with mail-in and provisional ballots yet to be counted. Results will be canvassed and certified at a later date.

Stay tuned to NCTV17 for continued coverage of local news and events shaping our community.