Meet Supna Jain Indian Prairie 204 Board Candidate

Supna Jain is running for the Indian Prairie School District 204 Board of Education in the 2025 Naperville Consolidated Election.

Supna Jain is a parent, educator, and advocate

I’ve been fortunate enough to serve you as a District 204 School Board Member for the past four years, where I also serve as Board Secretary, and I am now seeking to be re-elected.

I as born and raised in Illinois and hold a B.A. in Political Science & Communication from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, an M.S. in Communication from Illinois State University, and a J.D. from DePaul University College of Law.

Now, I’m a Principal Lecturer in Communication and the Director of the Speaking Center at North Central College. Beyond that, I teach Indian Dance at the Naperville Park District and lead the nonprofit dance troupe Aavegh, where I serve as its Founder and Artistic Director. Above all, I’m a proud wife to my college sweetheart, and a mom of two active boys, ages 12 and 16. It is my family that inspires my commitment to education and my community service.

As a second-generation Indian American, I’ve experienced firsthand the transformative power of education. My parents immigrated to the U.S. seeking educational opportunities, and I’ve seen how education equips children to think critically and contribute meaningfully to our communities. My dedication towards education has shaped many critical roles in both my personal and professional life.

Jain is running because she wants to continue to serve the District 204 community

I decided to run for re-election because I truly believe in the African proverb, “It takes a village to raise a child.” I was lucky enough to grow up in my own village that cared about me and my potential, starting with my parents (both educators) and extending to so many others in my community. Having benefited from such a strong support system, I want to pay it forward by continuing to serve and contribute to our District 204 community on the School Board.

I’ve approached my service on board with both my passion for education, and my experience as a parent, educator, and advocate. Over the past four years on the School Board, I’ve worked on important issues like remote learning, boundary changes, and improving our school facilities. With the 204 bond referendum passing, we are presented with an opportunity to do so much for our students, and I’m ready to keep listening to our district’s parents and ensure that every child has the best chance to succeed. My background in education, law, communication, and the arts have given me strong leadership and teamwork skills, and as a parent of two kids in District 204, I understand what families hope for their children and what challenges they face.

Jain’s priorities are promoting academic rigor and equity, social emotional learning, and managing facilities responsibly

Promoting Academic Rigor and Equity: One of my main priorities is ensuring academic rigor and equity across all 34 buildings in our district. While it’s important to maintain a consistent level of challenge for students, I understand that each school has its own unique culture and needs. My goal is to strike a balance, holding all students to high standards while also addressing the specific needs of each school, ensuring every student has the support they need to succeed.

Supporting Social Emotional Learning (SEL): Coming out of the pandemic and returning to in-person learning, addressing students’ mental health became a top priority for me. Thanks to innovative solutions and grant solicitations by the Superintendent and his team, our District was able to implement the board’s policy of expanding mental health services to our students, providing them with over 6,000 therapy sessions in the process. We’ve been so successful that our District is now a model for providing mental health support to students in need, with over 20 districts using at least some portion of our model. We’re proud of that achievement, but the need for mental health support continues to grow. We must keep these services in place, and finding ways to expand and sustain them to meet the increasing demand is one of my top priorities.

Managing Facilities Responsibly: With 74% of voters supporting the referendum, it’s clear how much our community values making our schools safer and better equipped for learning. Now, we have the responsibility to turn that support into action. I am committed to using the incoming funds to ensure our schools are modern, secure, and nurturing spaces where everyone can thrive. I’m excited to work together with our District’s parents, teachers, and students to bring these improvements to life, and make sure that our children continue to receive the world class education they deserve.

A note from NCTV17

The written content above was submitted by the candidate. The video interview was produced by NCTV17 as part of the Meet the Candidates series. All candidates running for the 2025 Naperville Consolidated Election were interviewed using the same question format.

The placement of this interview on our website does not represent an endorsement of the candidate.

Naperville Community Television is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to creating an informed, connected, and empowered community.