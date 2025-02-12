NCTV17 hosts Naperville Park Board Candidate Forum

On February 11, 2025, Naperville Community Television (NCTV17) held a forum for the six candidates running for the four open seats on the Naperville Park Board of Commissioners.

Hosted by Mark Wright, the forum allowed voters to hear directly from the candidates about the key issues they’ll face if elected.

All six Park Board candidates attended the forum

The candidates running for the Naperville Park District Board of Commissioners were seated according to a lottery from left to right.

Aishwarya Balakrishna

Rhonda Ansier (Incumbent)

Alison Thompson (Incumbent)

Leslie Ruffing (Incumbent)

Natalia Dagenhart

Zachary W. Jarrell

Key issues discussed by Naperville Park Board candidates

Candidates answered questions relating to indoor space needs, balancing the needs of north and south Naperville, and inclusivity.

All candidates were given two minutes to answer the following questions:

The park district recently completed an indoor recreation space needs assessment. How should the park district address the need for indoor aquatics?

Based on the recent survey, how can the park district balance programs and facilities between north and south Naperville?

As the population of Naperville ages, and more seniors choose to age in place, what, if anything, would you like to see the park district do to accommodate this population?

What policy or actions would you support, or like to see, to help the Naperville Park District be more inclusive?

What, if any, sustainability/green initiatives do you support or recommend for the district?

And, for the last question, only a minute per answer was given.

At the end of the day, why should the residents cast a vote for you?

Candidates were given the questions ahead of time.

More candidate forums to come

NCTV17 will also host LIVE candidate forums for the other three races in the Naperville Consolidated Election, airing both on Channel 17 and on our website.

Naperville School District 203 Forum – Tuesday, February 25

Indian Prairie School District 204 Forum – Tuesday, March 11

Naperville City Council Forum – Tuesday, March 25

