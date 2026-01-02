A new year update from the NCTV17 board president

As we begin 2026, I would like to extend best wishes and Happy New Year to our NCTV17 viewers and supporters. I also want to share an update on the station’s leadership, current position, and priorities for the year ahead.

Following the departure of Liz Spencer, the NCTV17 Board appointed Jane Wernette as Interim Executive Director. Jane continues to lead advancement and oversee all business operations. Kim Pirc, who was promoted to Executive Producer in May, oversees all station programming. With more than 14 years each at NCTV17, Jane and Kim bring deep institutional knowledge and steady leadership as the Board continues its search for the next Executive Director. This continuity allows the station to remain focused and forward-moving during this transition.

For nearly four decades, NCTV17 has served Naperville by covering the stories that matter most to the community. From local government and schools to sports, nonprofits, and neighborhood life, the station’s work reflects where we live and the people who call it home. Serving on the board has given me a greater appreciation for what it takes to produce truly local media. Behind every story is a small, dedicated team bringing professionalism, care, and integrity to their work. NCTV17’s strength lies in its commitment to thoughtful, unbiased, hyper-local coverage. The Board’s responsibility is to support this work by ensuring the station remains strong, independent, and sustainable. As we continue the leadership search, our focus remains on stability, quality programming, and positioning NCTV17 for long-term success.

There is much to look forward to and celebrate in the coming year. In 2026, NCTV17 will mark the 25th anniversary of Spotlight, the station’s longest-running program and a trusted platform for 72 local nonprofits to share their missions with the community. This fall, the station will also begin Season 20 of Naperville Sports Weekly, continuing its tradition of highlighting student-athletes, team achievements, and the stories behind the scores from all six local high schools.

I invite you to stay connected with NCTV17 and to consider how you might support the station as a viewer, donor, volunteer, event attendee, or board member. NCTV17 continues to thrive because the community values local, independent journalism.

On behalf of the Board, thank you to our dedicated staff and to our supporters for your continued trust and commitment. Naperville has no shortage of stories to tell, and NCTV17 is proud to be here to tell them.

Here’s to another year of informing, connecting, and empowering!

Neveen Michael

NCTV17 Board President