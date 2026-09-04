Celebrating 20 Seasons of Naperville Sports Weekly

For 20 seasons, NCTV17’s Naperville Sports Weekly has been telling the stories behind the games, celebrating championship teams, highlighting standout performances, and giving thousands of Naperville-area varsity student-athletes their own “TV moment.”

Two decades of Naperville-area high school sports coverage

Since its launch in 2007, Naperville Sports Weekly has covered more than 62 IHSA team state championships, four AHAI hockey state championships, and more than 100 individual state champions across six Naperville-area high schools. Along the way, the program has featured some of the area’s most accomplished athletes, including Candace Parker, Jayden Reed, Vanessa DiBernardo, Nicky Lopez, Casey Kruger, and Olympic swimmer Kevin Cordess.

But the heart of Naperville Sports Weekly has always been about more than trophies and final scores.

“Along with covering state champions, long winning streaks, and winning seasons, it’s important for Naperville Sports Weekly and NCTV17 to cover the less often covered teams and programs in sports, and the underdogs,” said Will Armistead, who was part of the team that launched the show. “I think that’s at the heart of what NCTV17 is all about: making sure that we’re spotlighting different corners of the community that maybe wouldn’t otherwise get coverage.”

Every week, the program highlights athletes who are balancing academics, family, friendships, and competition while working toward their goals. Sometimes the story is a championship victory. Other times, it’s a personal milestone, comeback story, team achievement, or simply the pride of representing their school and community.

“Our students enjoy the coverage each day and each week when they look at the highlights and the top plays. I think students like to see their heart, their effort, and their time and passion showcased in that format,” said Waubonsie Valley Principal Jason Stipp.

At launch, the program covered five local high schools, with Metea Valley High School joining the coverage area when the school opened in 2009. As schools moved between athletic conferences and new rivalries developed, Naperville Sports Weekly has remained a constant source of coverage.

The show’s first season captured the excitement of Naperville-area athletics, featuring four team state championships from Naperville North football, Neuqua Valley boys cross country, Naperville Central girls volleyball, and Waubonsie Valley girls soccer.

Rachel Bostick, a member of the 2007 state championship Waubonsie Valley girls soccer team and now in her first year as head coach for Metea Valley girls soccer, had this to say, “I think first and foremost, what I love about NSW is that it’s not behind a paywall. Kids can sit, they can watch their stuff, whether it’s on YouTube or they watch it on TV. They can actually see themselves on TV and not have to try and figure out how to get this article that I can’t read because I don’t pay for the subscription?”

More than highlights: Stories behind the competition

Naperville Sports Weekly has evolved beyond traditional game highlights to tell more of the stories behind the competition. The show has introduced different special segments, ranging from Coach’s Corner to Take 5 to this year’s Who Did It Best?

NCTV17 added an annual Award Show in June 2013. Two years later, the station launched Football Friday, a weekly recap of local high school football action featuring highlights, standings, and a look ahead at upcoming games. Both continue today.

Local sports coverage that continued during COVID-19

Allie Kaleta, the first female host of Naperville Sports Weekly from 2017 – 2020, recalled the spring of 2020 as one of the moments that best demonstrated the program’s role in the community.

“I think one of the proudest moments of being a part of NSW was during COVID and that last spring season when there were no sports. We didn’t get that final sports season in the spring of 2020, and we continued to push out content. We were interviewing coaches and past athletes on Zoom, and just doing the best we could with what we had when the world was kind of crazy. So I think that is one of my proudest moments of being a part of this is just knowing that there was a gap, but it was bridged in the best way that we knew how.”

The people behind Naperville Sports Weekly

Current Naperville Sports Weekly anchor and producer Ryan Haywood understands the importance of local sports storytelling from a personal perspective. Growing up in a neighboring community, he saw firsthand the impact that recognition can have on young athletes and their families. “High school sports mean so much more than the outcome at the end of every game,” says Haywood. “It’s about the people, the communities, and the little moments that bring people together. With Naperville Sports Weekly, I feel grateful knowing that I have the opportunity to shine a light and share the stories of athletes who will remember these moments long after their playing days.”

That storytelling has been shaped by the many hosts, producers, and reporters who have been part of the program over the past two decades. Twelve different hosts have been part of Naperville Sports Weekly throughout its history, each bringing their own perspective and connection to the athletes and teams they covered.

Current Executive Producer Kim Pirc has experienced the program from multiple perspectives, helping guide production behind the scenes while also serving as a Naperville Sports Weekly host during Season 19. “Naperville Sports Weekly has always been special because it celebrates the entire community,” said Pirc. “Every athlete has a story, every team has a journey, and every season creates memories that deserve to be shared. It’s a joy for our team to be able to give them a record of these moments that they can share with their families and friends, and look back on for years to come.”

Community partners supporting local sports coverage

The program’s longevity has also been made possible by community support. BMO has served as the presenting sponsor of Naperville Sports Weekly for all 20 seasons. For Season 20, BMO is joined by returning sponsors Trunnell Insurance Services, Fair Oaks Ford and Lincoln, and Grow Wellness Sports Psychology.

“We are incredibly grateful for the partners who recognize the importance of telling these stories,” said Jane Wernette, NCTV17 Executive Director. “Their support allows us to continue celebrating the athletes, coaches, teams, and families who make our community special.”

Looking ahead to season 20

As Naperville Sports Weekly begins its 20th season, the goal remains much the same as it was in 2007: to celebrate local athletes, recognize achievement, share the challenges and triumphs behind the competition, and preserve moments that athletes and their families can look back on long after the final whistle.