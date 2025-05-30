Celebrating Naperville Area High School Sports

As the final whistle blows on another incredible high school sports season, “Naperville Sports Weekly” is ready to celebrate the athletes, teams, and moments that made this year unforgettable. The “Naperville Sports Weekly 2025 Awards Show,” hosted by anchor/producer Joe Kennedy, premieres Monday, June 16 at 6:30 p.m. on Channel 17 and NCTV17.org.

“This school year, we’ve been able to cover 32 different sports across our boys and girls programs in the Naperville area,” said Joe Kennedy. “Our six high schools have already won five state championships, with some spring sports still being played into June! It’s always exciting to put together the annual awards show and recap a great year throughout Naperville.”

Since last August, the NCTV17 sports team has been on the field, on the court, and everywhere in between, capturing the determination, emotion, and effort of local athletes. From the opening drive of golf to the final inning of baseball, “NSW” has delivered game highlights, athlete features, and “Where Are They Now?” stories that go beyond the scoreboard at Benet Academy, Naperville Central, Naperville North, Neuqua Valley, Metea Valley, and Waubonsie Valley.

Justin Cornwell, NCTV17 Sports Director, added, “Every season we look forward to discovering new standouts and seeing which teams and athletes reach the peak of high school athletics in Illinois. The “Naperville Sports Weekly Awards Show” remains a great celebration of everything these outstanding performers have accomplished throughout Season 18.”

So far this season, NCTV17 has produced more than 36 half-hour episodes and hundreds of individual videos, all available to watch on air and online. This accessible coverage helps connect families, fans, and alumni with the student-athletes who inspire us week after week.

“We love seeing you, we love having you here,” said Benet Academy softball player Sophie Rosner about NCTV17’s presence at the games. “You guys cover us all the time. I love how you’re always here supporting us.”

Naperville North Athletic Director Jon Pereiro reflected on the show’s impact, “’Naperville Sports Weekly’ highlights the hard work and dedication of our student-athletes, coaches, and the entire Naperville North community. The recognition and exposure ‘NSW’ provides is invaluable, and we appreciate the platform it gives our athletes to showcase their achievements.”

The “Napervile Sports Weekly 2025 Awards Show” is the culmination of a season spent celebrating both the big wins and the quieter moments of growth, resilience, and teamwork. While the awards spotlight six standout categories: Team of the Year, Male Athlete, Female Athlete, Newcomer, Most Improved Team, and Top Ten Plays, the entire year of coverage reminds us that every student-athlete has a story worth sharing.

Benet Academy Athletic Director and Baseball Coach Scott Lawler noted the broader impact of the show: “NCTV17 is such a phenomenal thing because you can go on social media, you can go on cable TV and see what’s happening in our community — not just with Benet Academy, but all the Naperville area schools. You do a phenomenal job giving our kids that exposure to people. It makes them feel like rock stars.”

None of this would be possible without the support of the community. Special thanks to Presenting Sponsor BMO and Segment Sponsors Fair Oaks Ford, Fair Oaks Lincoln, Trunnell Insurance Services, and Grow Wellness Sports Psychology for helping make local sports coverage a reality.

Don’t miss the premiere at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, June 16 — catch it on Channel 17 (Comcast and Astound in Naperville), Channel 99 (AT&T across Chicagoland), or via simulcast at NCTV17.org. The full show will also be available on-demand after it airs.