The Corporation for Public Broadcasting shutdown and NCTV17

Earlier this year, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) officially dissolved after federal funding ended. For nearly six decades, CPB helped support public TV and radio stations across the country. Its absence marks a significant shift for public media, raising questions about how stations will continue providing reliable, local news.

What’s happening nationwide

Many stations relied on a mix of funding — federal support plus donations, sponsorships, and grants. Without federal funding, stations are now depending almost entirely on local and private support.

Some stations are reducing staff or changing programming. Others are shutting down entirely. Smaller or rural communities face the risk of losing local coverage altogether — creating so-called “news deserts” and leaving residents with fewer sources for trustworthy, community-focused information.

NCTV17’s model

For us, this shift in federal funding doesn’t change how we operate. NCTV17 has never received Corporation for Public Broadcasting funding. Our support has always come locally from cable franchise fees, the City of Naperville, SECA, local business sponsorships, digital advertising, and contributions from our neighbors.

However, our funding model is also changing. Cable franchise fees are declining, making community support through donations, sponsorships, and philanthropy more important than ever. Growing that support allows us to maintain our coverage and invest in new ways to keep residents informed.

Why local journalism matters

Our focus remains consistent: covering Naperville: city government, schools, nonprofits, sports, and the stories that impact daily life here. Being locally funded ensures we stay accountable and responsive to our community.

The national conversation about public media is important. But it also highlights one thing we already know: strong local journalism thrives when it’s rooted in the community. That’s the model we’ve built, and it’s one we’re committed to growing with your support. Our mission is to ensure Naperville residents continue to have access to trustworthy, locally focused news every day that doesn’t live behind a paywall.