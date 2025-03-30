Helping Naperville voters make informed decisions

As Naperville’s trusted source for hyper-local news and information, NCTV17 provides Naperville voters with live election night coverage to help residents stay informed as results come in for the critical local races shaping the community. Naperville Decision 2025 live coverage begins at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 1.

Host Liz Spencer will be joined by an expert panel, including Dr. Suzanne Chod, Professor of Political Science at North Central College; former Mayor Steve Chirico; Planning and Zoning Commissioner Mark Wright; retiring Naperville 203 School Board member Donna Wandke; former IPSD 204 School Board member Natasha Grover; and former Naperville Park District Commissioner Mike Reilly. Together, they’ll provide viewers with in-depth analysis of each race and the roles the candidates will play in shaping the community.

Meanwhile, Supervising News Producer Kim Pirc and Senior Reporter Jesus Cortez will be live from Studio B, tracking results in real time as votes come in from both DuPage and Will counties.

In preparation for election night, NCTV17 is also committed to helping voters get to know the candidates—their neighbors who are stepping up to serve their community. The station’s long-running Meet the Candidates series is a cornerstone of this effort, offering every candidate the same opportunity to share their background, explain why they’re running, and outline what they hope to accomplish if elected. By hearing directly from each candidate—in their own words—viewers gain valuable insights into the people who may soon represent them on the City Council, the School Boards of Indian Prairie School District 204 and Naperville Community Unit School District 203, and the Naperville Park District Board.

New this year, NCTV17 added Live Candidate Forums for each race, giving Naperville voters another opportunity to hear from the candidates. These forums provide a dynamic platform for candidates to share their perspectives and priorities, helping the community better understand their choices on the ballot.

Municipal elections may not always make headlines, but the outcomes directly impact daily life in Naperville. For NCTV17, this work is at the heart of community television—amplifying local voices and helping residents make informed decisions without influence.

Join us for Naperville Decision 2025 on Tuesday, April 1st at 8 p.m.