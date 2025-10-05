How NCTV17 keeps you connected

At NCTV17, our mission is simple: to keep Naperville informed, connected, and empowered through stories that matter to this community. When we began in 1987, you could only watch on Channel 17 through local cable television. Today, you can stream, scroll, or listen wherever you are because how you engage with local stories has evolved, and so have we!

Watch on NCTV17.org

Our website is the hub for all NCTV17 programming, including local news, sports coverage, Naperville events, and community conversations. At NCTV17.org you can watch the channel via simulcast, stream full episodes, or watch individual stories and highlights on demand. There are no subscriptions or paywalls — just trusted local programming available to watch and share for free.

Get Local News delivered to your inbox

For a quick snapshot of the day’s top stories, NCTV17 News Update delivers the top local headlines straight to your inbox every weekday morning. It a convenient way to stay informed about what is happening across Naperville, from city hall to the halls of our schools. Sign up for free.

Follow NCTV17 on Social Media

Social media keeps you connected to Naperville news throughout the day. Follow NCTV17 on Facebook, Instagram, X (Twitter), and LinkedIn to see story previews, sports highlights, community spotlights, and behind-the-scenes moments from our station. We make it simple to discover what is happening in the city and engage with the stories that matter to you.

Subscribe on YouTube

If you like YouTube, subscribe to our two channels: one for news and talk programming and the other for all our sports coverage. Subscribing ensures you never miss our latest videos.

Listen On the Go

For those who like to stay informed while commuting, exercising, or cooking dinner, NCTV17 offers select programming in podcast form. You can listen to community interviews and local discussions wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple, Pandora, or Spotify.

Where Local Lives and Streams

Whether you are tuning in from your living room, scrolling on your phone, or listening on your morning walk, NCTV17 makes it easy to stay connected to your city. Every platform we use is open and accessible, reflecting our commitment to serving the entire community with no barriers and no paywalls.

From studio to stream, NCTV17 continues to evolve with the way you watch, ensuring Naperville’s stories are always within reach.